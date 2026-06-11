Kankakee County Strawberry Jazz Fest returns Sunday

Misti Kohl sings with Jazz Time Big Band during the Strawberry Jazz Fest at Northfield Square Mall in Bradley on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, join the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County for a jazzy, strawberry-filled day at the return of the annual Strawberry Jazz Festival.

Artists, crafters, live entertainment across two stages, kids creativity zone, food trucks, strawberries and more will be available at Northfield Square mall.

Organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County on the first Sunday in June, the event focuses on celebrating local art and community.

Shoppers and vendors line the halls at Northfield Square Mall in Bradley during Strawberry Jazz Fest on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Admission, parking and entertainment are free.

For more details, visit communityartscouncil.org or facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfKankakeeCounty.