Local ensembles to host 2 fall concerts

New Horizons Band, River Valley Wind and String Ensembles will perform free shows this month

The River Valley Wind and String Ensembles will perform a free, fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Olivet Nazarene University's Larsen Fine Arts Center in Bourbonnais. (George Kwain)

By Tiffany Blanchette

Two local musical ensembles, the New Horizons Band and the River Valley Wind and String Ensembles, will host free fall concerts this month.

First up is the New Horizons Band concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, in Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresge Auditorium inside the Larsen Fine Arts Center at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

The New Horizons Band, a collection of musicians who enjoy the craft and wish to bring music to the community, is conducted by Rod Williams.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, join the River Valley Wind Ensemble and the River Valley String Ensemble for their free fall concert, also in Olivet’s Larsen Fine Arts Center.

The wind ensemble is conducted by David Conrad, and the string ensemble is conducted by Lori Buckman.

The ensembles are a project of the River Valley Music Corp., an Illinois nonprofit corporation.

For information and events, visit windensemble.org.

