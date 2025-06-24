Strolling into 125 years: Kankakee’s Frank Lloyd Wright home enjoying summer celebrations

Attendees sipped, shopped and strolled the B. Harley Bradley House grounds last week on a beautiful summer evening.
The house is Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie style design, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year in Kankakee.
The Sip, Shop & Stroll, which is part of several events planned throughout the year, featured vendors, an art display by students from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, a performance by Acting Out Theater Co., and live music from the Katzpa Jammas and Jerry Downs on June 17.
Next up in summer celebrations, the Bradley House is one of this year’s featured gardens on the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club’s annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire on Thursday.
The gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Tholen’s Garden Center or Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse.
For more information and events, visit wright1900.org.