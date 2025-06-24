Strolling into 125 years: Kankakee’s Frank Lloyd Wright home enjoying summer celebrations

Local rock band The Katzpa Jammas performs on the lawn of the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee on June 17, 2025, during the Sip, Shop and Stroll event, a fundraiser hosted by nonprofit Wright in Kankakee, which oversees the operations of the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home. This year, the organization is celebrating the home's 125th anniversary. (Provided by Wright in Kankakee)

Attendees sipped, shopped and strolled the B. Harley Bradley House grounds last week on a beautiful summer evening.

The house is Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie style design, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year in Kankakee.

The Sip, Shop & Stroll, which is part of several events planned throughout the year, featured vendors, an art display by students from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, a performance by Acting Out Theater Co., and live music from the Katzpa Jammas and Jerry Downs on June 17.

Cast members of Acting Out Theatre Co.'s "Godspell" perform a selection of songs on June 17, 2025, during Wright in Kankakee's Sip, Shop and Stroll event at the B. Harley Bradley House. The musical will take place at The Grove in Bourbonnais on July 18, 19 and 20. (Provided by Wright in Kankakee)

Next up in summer celebrations, the Bradley House is one of this year’s featured gardens on the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club’s annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire on Thursday.

The gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Tholen’s Garden Center or Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse.

For more information and events, visit wright1900.org.