Kankakee Kultivators present 32nd annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire

This beautiful Victorian riverfront garden, owned by Walter and Lisa Sandford, is located in the beautiful Riverview Historic District in Kankakee and is one of seven stops on the Garden Walk by the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on June 26. (Provided by Kankakee Kultivators)

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club’s annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire returns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Garden enthusiasts are invited to stroll through seven private gardens with the theme of Every Garden Tells a Story with a midday break for box lunches.

The ticketed event will feature the following gardeners as they share their private landscapes: Bob and Bonnie Rudolf, Lena Mantarian and Christopher Nolan, Susan Henke, Walter and Lisa Sanford, Glenn and Donna Hoevet, Darvin and Gia Smith, and the B. Harley Bradley House.

Ticket holders can pick up lunches provided by Bennett-Curtis House and LoveALatte at Kankakee’s Civic Center located next to the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kultivators invites all to also enjoy their Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Garden on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

On the grounds of the Civic Center and the museum next door, the Artisan Faire will be open and free to all from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Faire will feature over 40 artisan vendors plus food trucks offering treats, sweets and snacks from LoveALatte Coffee and Bennett-Curtis House.

The Kultivators’ annual raffle will be available at the Artisan Faire with all prizes worth at least $50.

Garden Tour tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants & Gifts, Tholens’ Garden Center in Bourbonnais and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse in Grant Park.

Proceeds support scholarships for KCC Horticulture students, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden at the Kankakee County Museum as well as other city beautification projects.

For information, visit facebook.com/kankakeekultivators.