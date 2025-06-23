Ford County Fair in full swing

Gretchen Wilson will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford County Fair in Melvin. (sub)

The Ford County Fair in Melvin got underway on Sunday, and it runs through this Saturday. It features some old favorites as well as the continuation of some new events from this past year.

The highlight of the fair is the Gretchen Wilson concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Known for her hit “Redneck Woman” and the successful album “Here for the Party,” Wilson returns to the area after having performed at the Bradley 315 Festival in 2024. Wilson has been a hit songwriter in country music ever since she broke out with that hit in 2005, which she co-wrote with John Rich, of Big & Rich.

Advance general admission tickets are $39 in advance, which includes ticket fees and taxes. Party pit tickets are $49. Ticket prices increase the day of the concert. All tickets include fair admission, parking and carnival rides.

Dalton Davis is the opening act. After the concert, Ridgeland will play until midnight in the beer pavilion.

Concert tickets are available at fordcountyfair.org.

Tonight, four young women are vying of the title of Miss Ford County 2025. They include Natalie Aberle, of Gibson City; and Charley Ulrich, Aubree Sawyer and Kyleigh William, all of Paxton.

The new Miss Ford County will participate in a variety of events during the fair before competing for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen in January.

Tuesday is Family Night with a number of activities planned for the entire family, including the kiddy tractor pull, a magic show and face painting. Teachers get into the fair free on Tuesday night with a valid teacher ID.

It’s also arm band night on the midway where the first 400 people can buy an armband for $15 which lets purchasers rides until the carnival closes at 10 p.m. After that they will be $25. Armbands go on sale after 5 p.m.

Registration for the popular kiddie tractor pull starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the pull starting at 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion. The petting zoo is open in the commercial building, and there will be fire trucks on display for the kids to explore.

The corn pit will also be available, as it is every day of the fair. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant starts at 5:30 p.m. in the dance building.

Wednesday is the first of two evenings of tractor pulls in the grandstand. Firefighters and first responders get into the fair free with a valid ID on Wednesday night.

Active military and veterans get into the fair free on Thursday evening with a valid ID. Tractor pulls continue in the grandstand area. The market goat and lamb jackpot show starts at 6 p.m. in the barns.

This is the second year for this jackpot show. A DJ plays music to keep the party going in the pavilion after the pull.

The demolition derby closes out the grandstand entertainment on Saturday. The music of 80s Bush will play in the pavilion after the demo.

Special events for kids are also scheduled throughout the week. Boden Amusements open their rides on the midway today at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. each evening.

A variety of livestock shows also are on the schedule during fair week.

Fair admission prices vary each day. Admission is cash only as are concert tickets bought at the gate on Friday. Some concession stands may be cash only also.

For more information, visit fordcountyfair.org, check out the Facebook page, or email fordcofair@hotmail.com.