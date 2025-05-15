Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser returns Friday

An officer waves from the roof during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois in May 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Local police departments will be taking to the rooftops of local Dunkin’ locations to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics bright and early this Friday.

All beginning at 5 a.m., Bourbonnais Police will be stationed at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations at 112 E. Bethel and the Gas N’ Wash off Bourbonnais Parkway until 2 p.m.; Kankakee Police will be atop the Dunkin’ at 174 W. Court St. until noon, and Manteno Police will be on site at the Manteno Dunkin’ on Route 45 until noon.

Additional items for sale include Special Olympic Torch Run T-shirts, hats, pins, and travel mugs. In addition to benefiting Special Olympics Illinois athletes, all in-person donations receive a coupon for a free donut.

This year marks the 22nd Anniversary of the Dunkin’ partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. This partnership has been a huge success over the years, raising nearly $10 million in Illinois, according to the Special Olympics Illinois website.

Law enforcement officers across the state will be at Dunkin’ locations to rally the communities in support of their local Special Olympics athletes.

Can’t make it to one of the participating locations? Donations can also be given to local teams by visiting support.soill.org/campaign/2025-tr-dunkin-cop-on-a-rooftop/c656757, scrolling down and searching for the desired Fundraising Team. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Illinois.