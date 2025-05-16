‘Sombering’ ceremony honors Kankakee County police officers who have died in the line of duty

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Lt. Russell Belcher placed the wreath at the police memorial during the annual event Thursday on the courthouse lawn.

It was approximately 30 to 35 steps from where he picked up the wreath to the memorial which includes 21 names of fallen officers chiseled into it.

“Very sombering,” Belcher said when asked about the experience.

The event is part of the annual National Police Week, which runs through Sunday.

There were approximately 100 law enforcement officers, first responders, family members and the public who took part in the 20-minute ceremony.

Belcher was involved that December 2021 night Bradley officers Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey abswered a call about barking dogs in a car at a Bradley hotel.

Rittmanic, a sergeant, died from her injuries. Bailey retired as a sergeant from Bradley due to serious injuries.

What was going through your mind placing the wreath, a very somber moment, Belcher was asked.

“So, 25 years in my career, unfortunately I’ve experienced these moments one time too many. So it’s been a few, so it’s a reflection to the families, looking at them, feeling, having that empathy with them,” Belcher explained.

“And then one of our brothers and sister, so it’s a sad moment. But I’m trying to represent the law enforcement family as proud and honorable as I can.”

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey read the names of the 21 officers who gave their lives protecting and serving the community.

After each name was read, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell rang a bell.

The event’s master of ceremonies, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, had a pointed statement in his remarks

Remarks that were aimed at Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators who have been part of the Safe-T Act and multiple changes that Rowe said have made it harder for prosecutors and police officers.

“Every time you pass these laws, you send a clear message that you care more about criminals than victims. You promote and prioritize optics over outcomes, and you dishonor and you disgrace the very sacrifice that we are recognizing here today,” said Rowe, who was one of the state’s attorneys who sued the state arguing the Safe-T-Act was unconstitutional.

“... We’re not going to apologize for demanding law and order and accountability. And if they perceive us as the problem, they have to realize that they may be the reason. Because justice isn’t just something we talk about in this courthouse.”

This year DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick gave the address. He has announced he is running for governor as a Republican in the 2026 election.

“Every day, men and women put on their uniform and put their lives on the line to ensure that the citizens are able to live in a safe community. For that, we owe them our gratitude, our love, and our prayers,” Mendrick said.

“These are modern times with many new challenges that our profession has not seen in the past. Public safety has risen to these challenges and evolved to provide life-saving services while still maintaining constitutional rights for all.”