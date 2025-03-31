Grants cover tuition, college costs for eligible KCC students

Students engage in a health career program through Kankakee Community College. Recent grant funding will be used to help students with tuition and college costs and upgrade various KCC programs. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

Many students can now attend Kankakee Community College for free because of almost $17.4 million in grants awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity along with the Illinois Community College Board.

These funds cover tuition, fees, books, supplies and other educational and wraparound supports for students.

In addition to free tuition, KCC is using the funds to enhance its workforce training programs and facilities, ensuring students are prepared for high-demand careers, according to a KCC news release.

“This investment is not just about education – it’s about building a skilled workforce that meets the needs of today’s employers,” KCC President Michael Boyd said in the release. “The future of work is evolving, and we are making sure students are prepared. By eliminating financial obstacles and strengthening career training, we’re creating pathways for student success and economic growth.”

KCC is accepting applications for assistance with tuition, fees, books and supplies.

Qualified students will be able to complete their programs for free thanks to available grant and scholarship funding.

The money does not have to be repaid. Many of the grants are not income-based.

“Financial concerns can make college seem out of reach,” Meredith Purcell, vice president for student affairs, said in the release. “We want students to know that there are resources available to help. Our goal is to ensure every eligible student gets the support they need to succeed.”

Programs eligible for funding include:

automotive technology

diesel mechanics

electrical engineering technology/renewable energy

health careers

information technology

manufacturing technology

welding technology

Students engage in the automotive technology program at Kankakee Community College, one of the programs currently eligible for tuition coverage through state grants. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

“People often ask, ‘What’s the catch?‘” Purcell said in the release. “The process is simple: Students complete an initial form and apply for financial aid. Even if they don’t qualify for financial aid, they’re still considered for grant funding.”

Current and prospective students can learn more at skills.kcc.edu.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid can be found at studentaid.gov.

Students also can apply for KCC Foundation scholarships at www.kcc.edu/scholarships.

Expanding training and facilities

In addition to funding tuition and college costs, KCC is using grant funds to make significant improvements and additions to its workforce training programs, including:

upgrading the automotive technology Lab to include electric vehicle training

to include electric vehicle training adding a supervisory control and data acquisition lab to the electrical technology program

expanding hands-on learning opportunities to the programmable logic controller lab

renovating the auditorium and creating a dedicated corporate training space

The projects should be completed before December.

“KCC is fortunate to have these funding opportunities that remove financial barriers for students and strengthen our programs,” Boyd said in the release. “These investments will have a lasting impact on our students, our community and the regional economy.”

Current funding sources for KCC