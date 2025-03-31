Grants cover tuition, college costs for eligible KCC students

Many students can now attend Kankakee Community College for free because of almost $17.4 million in grants awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity along with the Illinois Community College Board.
These funds cover tuition, fees, books, supplies and other educational and wraparound supports for students.
In addition to free tuition, KCC is using the funds to enhance its workforce training programs and facilities, ensuring students are prepared for high-demand careers, according to a KCC news release.
“This investment is not just about education – it’s about building a skilled workforce that meets the needs of today’s employers,” KCC President Michael Boyd said in the release. “The future of work is evolving, and we are making sure students are prepared. By eliminating financial obstacles and strengthening career training, we’re creating pathways for student success and economic growth.”
KCC is accepting applications for assistance with tuition, fees, books and supplies.
Qualified students will be able to complete their programs for free thanks to available grant and scholarship funding.
The money does not have to be repaid. Many of the grants are not income-based.
“Financial concerns can make college seem out of reach,” Meredith Purcell, vice president for student affairs, said in the release. “We want students to know that there are resources available to help. Our goal is to ensure every eligible student gets the support they need to succeed.”
Programs eligible for funding include:
- automotive technology
- diesel mechanics
- electrical engineering technology/renewable energy
- health careers
- information technology
- manufacturing technology
- welding technology
“People often ask, ‘What’s the catch?‘” Purcell said in the release. “The process is simple: Students complete an initial form and apply for financial aid. Even if they don’t qualify for financial aid, they’re still considered for grant funding.”
Current and prospective students can learn more at skills.kcc.edu.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid can be found at studentaid.gov.
Students also can apply for KCC Foundation scholarships at www.kcc.edu/scholarships.
Expanding training and facilities
In addition to funding tuition and college costs, KCC is using grant funds to make significant improvements and additions to its workforce training programs, including:
- upgrading the automotive technology Lab to include electric vehicle training
- adding a supervisory control and data acquisition lab to the electrical technology program
- expanding hands-on learning opportunities to the programmable logic controller lab
- renovating the auditorium and creating a dedicated corporate training space
The projects should be completed before December.
“KCC is fortunate to have these funding opportunities that remove financial barriers for students and strengthen our programs,” Boyd said in the release. “These investments will have a lasting impact on our students, our community and the regional economy.”
Current funding sources for KCC
- RevUp Grant ($475,000): Funding is for student retention, professional development for faculty and EV-related equipment for automotive technology, electrical engineering technology and manufacturing.
- FastTrack Grant ($4.5 million): Provides tuition, fees and other direct student support related to workforce training and employment placement in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing industry.
- Job Training and Economic Development Program ($391,690): Provides tuition, fees and other direct student support for recruitment, career planning, job training, wraparound student support and employment placement.
- Manufacturing Training Academy Grant ($12 million): Provides for upgrading training facilities and corporate education, automation labs, battery labs and automotive technology labs.
- Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act: Funds tuition, certifications and related expenses for health care, technology and technical education training for high-demand careers.
- Free Application for Federal Student Aid: Determines eligibility for federal financial aid, such as grants, loans and work-study programs, to help pay for college.
- KCC Scholarships: More than 200 scholarships are available, ranging from $200 to $5,500. Applications will be accepted until May 1.