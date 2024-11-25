How an Instant Pot can practically pay for itself

When the Instant Pot hit the scene back in 2010, it wasn’t just another kitchen gadget — it was like someone had unlocked a secret to faster, easier home-cooked meals. And if you ask the millions who swear by it, it’s become as essential as salt and pepper in the kitchen

When this magic pot made its debut, it introduced a new way of cooking that didn’t just save time but could actually save a pretty penny too. The Instant Pot isn’t just for culinary whizzes or techy home cooks; it’s a smart financial move that can practically pay for itself in savings. Here’s how:

REPLACE A BUNCH OF OTHER APPLIANCES

Think of the Instant Pot as the Swiss Army knife of the kitchen. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer — the list goes on. If you’re missing any of these, buying an Instant Pot means you won’t have to shell out extra cash for them. And if you already have them, well, there’s your chance to reclaim some storage space (and maybe a few dollars if you sell the old stuff). Either way, you’re looking at instant savings.

CUT DOWN ON COSTLY LUNCHES

One of my favorite Instant Pot tricks is cooking a little extra. Those leftovers? They make the perfect no-fuss lunches. Pop them in the microwave, and you’re good to go — without a single lunch-break dash to the nearest cafe. With an Instant Pot, you’re not just making dinner; you’re saving on lunch too.

MAKE CHEAP MEAT TASTE LIKE A MILLION BUCKS

Typically, cheaper cuts of meat can be, well, a workout for your jaw. But the Instant Pot transforms these budget-friendly cuts into tender, flavorful meals that could fool even the pickiest eaters. So instead of blowing the budget on premium cuts, grab some inexpensive ones and let the Instant Pot work its magic. Think melt-in-your-mouth pot roast and fall-off-the-bone ribs for a fraction of the cost.

COOK FROZEN FOOD — NO DEFROSTING DRAMA REQUIRED

We all know buying in bulk can save a lot, but freezer space isn’t exactly forgiving. The Instant Pot doesn’t mind, though — it’ll cook frozen chicken breasts, ground beef, you name it, straight from the freezer. That giant bag of Costco chicken can actually get used, instead of becoming a freezer fossil.

MAKE PANTRY STAPLES FOR PENNIES

The Instant Pot is a homemade pantry powerhouse. Instead of buying stock, yogurt, jam or even vanilla extract, you can whip these up yourself — usually for way less than you’d pay at the store. And bonus: they taste better too! Not only does this save money, but it adds a little homemade magic to your everyday meals.

If you’re still teetering on whether an Instant Pot is worth it, here’s the real deal: It’s not just about shaving time off your dinner prep. It’s about turning every meal into a chance to save a few bucks and savor something delicious. Before you know it, this little kitchen marvel will have justified every penny — and you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it.

EASY START

I’ve written dozens of short, useful articles about all the ways I use my Instant Pot, including a Quick Start Guide plus plenty of how-tos and dozens of recipes. All are free, and here’s how to access them: Go to EverydayCheapskate.com. Click on the search icon at the lower right (a blue circle with a tiny magnifying glass), then type Instant Pot in the search field. See? I’m right there ready to help in any way that I can.

RESOURCES

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target often have competitive prices, especially around Black Friday and holiday sales, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for deals. You can also check stores like Kohl’s, which sometimes offers discounts or reward points for members. For those who like to see and feel the product before buying, Costco and Sam’s Club are reliable options too, and they usually offer bundles with extra accessories. Wherever you choose, there are plenty of trusted options to snag your own Instant Pot without breaking the bank.