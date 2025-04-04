Momence reptile rescue hosting volunteer day Sunday

Niko Spizzirri, operator of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab, stands in his Momence home-based rescue facility holding Barney, a large tegu lizard recovering from health problems in March 2024. The nonprofit seeks to provide rescue and rehabilitation for reptiles and other exotics, as well as serve in an educational role to the community. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab invites the public to get a little hands-on experience with a volunteer day on Sunday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The day will include cleaning the yard to create space for safe and comfortable habitats, scrubbing tanks to ensure the reptiles have a healthy home and organizing supplies to keep the rescue running smoothly.

No experience needed, just make sure to bring clothes you do not mind getting dirty.

Volunteers may come for part of the day or stay the whole time, any amount of time is appreciated.

Rescue operator Niko Spizzirri said the perks of helping include meeting and learning about some amazing reptiles and making a real impact on lives of rescued animals.

Participants can earn non-court mandated community service hours and snacks and drinks will be available.

“As the weather is getting nicer, our little guys are getting more active and ready to enjoy the outdoors,” Spizzirri said.

For questions and location information, email SpizzirriReptileRescue@gmail.com or message the Facebook page, Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehab, and start the message with “Volunteer Day.”