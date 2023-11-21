IN HER HEELS: Bretzlaff strengths area’s artistic roots with Hedgeapple Arts

For the last several months on the side of Martinez Tacos in Kankakee, a bevy of talented hands have been busy creating a vibrant floral mural. At the helm of this project is Katie Bretzlaff, a long time art teacher in the area and now owner of Hedgeapple Arts.

Inspired by the dahlia, the national flower of Mexico, and the Kankakee mallow, endemic to Langham Island at the Kankakee River State Park, the mural is in the midst of receiving the finishing touches of mosaic centerpieces for the flowers.

The mural — and the mosaics — have had help from Hedgeapple studio students. Bretzlaff said that the mural has been a collaboration of not only students, but people from the local art community, family, friends and even passersby.

“We’re trying to build more of an artist community here,” Bretzlaff said, noting this as a catalyst for Hedgeapple Arts which began in December of 2022.

<strong>CREATING HEDGEAPPLE</strong>

A native of Kankakee County, Bretzlaff grew up near the state park and has long been influenced by the area’s vast nature. This even played a role in the naming of her studio — located inside of Asbury United Methodist Church on Harrison Avenue in Kankakee — as she recalled the days growing up on her grandparents’ farm which would be littered with the small green plant.

“I was looking for a unique name and I was looking for something that was natural…because that symbolizes growth,” explaining that hedgeapples have a “unique green color that is quirky and weird” and can repel some things and attract others.

“I love the idea of growth, the vibrant color and the quirkiness,” she said.

After more than two decades spent teaching between Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Iroquois West High School, King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center, the Olivet Nazarene University undergrad and masters’ student knew early on in college that she wanted to teach. She said her grandparents on her father’s side were both educators and “a point of inspiration.”

Over the last several years, Bretzlaff knew she wanted a change, and the concept of a studio was looking more like a reality. Having taught all ages between kindergarten and college, Bretzlaff knew she had what it takes to open an all-ages art studio.

“The best part of studying art education is you learn a little bit about everything,” she said, adding that she’s tried her hand in a myriad of artistics endeavors, particularly enjoying painting, mixed media and photography.

Offering a variety of shorter-session seasonal workshops (1-2 weeks) as well as longer form classes (9-10 weeks), the studio recently received a Community Tourism Action Plan grant from Visit Kankakee County — the area’s convention and visitors’ bureau — in the amount of $5,000 to go toward studio expansion. The studio will soon take up more space within the church and will offer more mediums, including pottery which Bretzlaff said “has been a long-term goal.” Additionally, the studio received an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the Kankakee County Board.

The grants will allow Hedgeapple to offer ceramics and pottery and allow an upgrade of the gallery system so it can host more art shows and events, and Bretzlaff said she’s “appreciative” for the local grants.

<strong>INSIDE THE STUDIO</strong>

Bretzlaff said she “tries to keep the experience smaller and more personal,” with only 12-15 students per class. The only instructor at Hedgeapple, there are plans to bring in guest artists in the future.

Former art students have stopped by for volunteering and assistance.

“It’s completely inspiring,” Bretzlaff said of students who have stayed with the arts. “I’m not only proud of them and that I’ve had a small part in their journey, but I learn from them. I love learning from them.”

At this time, preschool is the youngest age the studio accommodates. There is no maximum age limit.

“One of the pleasant surprises in starting this is the number of adults who sign up for my classes,” Bretzlaff said, sharing she partners with Kankakee Community College’s Lifelong Learning program which brings ages “50 and better” into the studio, allowing her to “work with a really fun age group.”

While some might find it different to have an autonomous art studio located inside of a church, this has been nothing but a benefit for Hedgeapple.

“I enjoy this space,” Bretzlaff said. “It’s such an important architectural building.”

She said it was an “out-of-the-box proposal I brought to the church” but it’s worked out because “it’s an open and inclusive church.”

Forever in awe of the talent that exists locally, Bretzlaff looks forward to continuing to deepen the area’s artistic roots. Even her own three kids enjoy the local arts.

“We’re trying to create experiences for people, whether or not they have artistic experiences, we’re trying to create meaningful, artistic experiences,” Bretzlaff said of Hedgeapple, noting that “art is for everyone” and the goal is to “make it accessible in all ways.”

“Building that community is really important. Sometimes the process is more important than the end product.”

Bretzlaff has continued working with high school students in her part-time role of facilitator for the new Kankakee County CEO, where students from five area high schools are “put in the driver’s seat” and get an “insider view” at what is happening at various local companies. They will then be tasked to come up with their own business idea.

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-111966c5-7fff-bf21-d206-6e99154887da”}{span}Gift certificates for classes at Hedgeapple Arts are available at hedgeapplearts.com. Go to the studio’s website and social media (Facebook: <a href="https://www.facebook.com/hedgeapplearts" target="_blank">facebook.com/hedgeapplearts</a> or Instagram: @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/hedgeapplearts" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts</a>) for updates on classes.{/span}{/span}