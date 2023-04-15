Polish restaurant Nad Tatrami comes to Monee

Authenticity is on the menu at a hot spot just off Governor’s Highway in Monee. Nad Tatrami opened in March of 2022 and is a traditional Polish restaurant. Owners Matt and Dorothy Rozak are from Zakopane, a small village in the Tatra Mountains along the Poland/Slovakia border.

According to the restaurant’s website, it was the owners’ dream to open a Polish restaurant with the help of a talented chef who could work with Matt and Dorothy’s recipes, as well as his own. Matt grew up with now-executive chef Paul Piksa, who works alongside sous chefs Nick and Angel. The chefs have a combined total of 65-plus years experience, and — along with Matt and Dorothy — have created an extensive menu of Polish offerings.

The owners, along with the servers, all wear crowns of traditional Polish flowers.

The tables are adorned with flowers and unique place settings, and a large wall features a full mural of the mountainside. When you’re there, it’s hard to believe you’re in Illinois.

Don’t be surprised when you’re seated if you’re greeted by Matt or Dorothy, along with homemade vodka-based limoncello shots. Speaking of homemade, the pierogi are made fresh daily, and come in flavors of: potato cheese/ruskie sauerkraut; kapusta grzyby (mushrooms); z miesem (meat); stodki ser (sweet cheese); jagoda (blueberry).

Dishes include both Polish and American options, and there are varieties of beef, chicken, fish, pork and lamb. The dishes are described as farm-to-table.

If dining with a group, there is the option of Spek Dlo Styrek (Special Dinner for Four). The dinner includes grilled lamb, grilled pork shank, potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage and potato cheese pierogi. This comes with two hot and two cold sides for a total of $99.50.

Most entree dishes come with the option of one hot and one cold side. Hot sides consist of fried sauerkraut, asparagus and carrots, fried beetroots, potato dumplings, potato pancakes, steamed rice, roasted potatoes or mashed potatoes. Cold sides include Polish coleslaw or cucumber salad.

The menu is written in both Polish and English. While deciding what to eat, you can nibble on fresh bread with a homemade spread. Save room for dessert as their offerings are made fresh daily.

The authenticity doesn’t stop with the food, as you’re likely to hear traditional Polish music throughout the visit. For more information and a look at the menu, go to <a href="https://www.nadtatrami.net" target="_blank">nadtatrami.net</a>.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday and is located at 25812 S. Governors Hwy, Monee. For more information, call 708-885-5092.