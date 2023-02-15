Meet Lifestyles' 2023 Thriving 20 Under 40

Being that there is so much unique talent in our area, Lifestyles of Kankakee County wanted to highlight people doing exciting things locally. This became “Thriving Twenty” and celebrates 22 (with two sets of two business partners) individuals under age 40 making their mark in Kankakee County.

Selections of participants were based on outside nominations and touches on many facets of various industries.

There are small business owners, healthcare workers, local volunteers, people involved in performing arts, educators, artists, realtors, professionals in long-time Kankakee County businesses, and those dedicating their work to animals, children, the homeless and more.

What they all have in common is how much they love being a part of the county’s fabric.

Whether they grew up here, planted their roots here or only work here, they all are proud to be part of the county’s continued growth.

Meet the individuals dedicating their work to making the county thrive.

<strong>DOMINIQUE AHRAMOVICH</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 38

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bradley

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Aqua

<strong>Title:</strong> Wastewater Supervisor

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I have only been in my current role for three months but I have been with the company for 10 years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

My goal in life is to be kind, honest, loyal and dependable. As a leader, I try to work hard, set a good example and listen to my team. I get to play an active role in protecting the environment and it is a challenge I enjoy. The science behind treating wastewater and making it clean for safe discharge is actually pretty amazing.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We help Kankakee County thrive by staying involved in the community. We attend meetings, participate in events, donate time and money to local charities and make sure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our community by providing safe and reliable water and wastewater services.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I have been born and raised in Kankakee County and I am proud to be apart of this community. I love to see the growth and all of the activities that have been created to get people and families together. I hope these ideas and activities continue to thrive. It is always wonderful to see the changes and progress the County makes and be a part of all the excitement!

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @dahramovich9

“While I have an appreciation for my community and a love for my job, my first focus and top priority is my four incredible children: Harper, 10, Rylee, 8, Willow, 7, and Arrow, 4, and my wonderful husband of 16 years. I have the absolute best family and support system, I am so grateful!”

<strong>MARISSA BUSH-JANOWSKI</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 38 years young

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee, Limestone Township

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Massage by Marissa/Limestone Fire

<strong>Title:</strong> Licensed Massage Therapist/Firefighter/EMT/Mom

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

LMT for 20 years, FF/EMT for five years, Mom for 10 years

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I’m most passionate about helping others. I get true enjoyment out of seeing the people around me happy and healthy, and enjoying life. Physical/mental health is so important.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

I believe I help the Kankakee County community thrive by using my gift of healing touch and my medical knowledge for massage therapy to help treat and comfort the ill in Kankakee and surrounding areas. Also, as a firefighter/EMT, I’m very concerned for the wellbeing of others. I'd like to think I have a positive impact on people when they’re having one of the worst days of their life. It’s also very important to me to volunteer to help and teach the youth in our community. I truly enjoy and love my jobs!

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I’d love to see Kankakee embrace and put into action the idea of small support group meetings for single parents, mentally/physically abused teens and adults while also addressing bullying. Many people struggle in Kankakee county to find small group support in a safe place with no judgment.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Email:</strong> <a href="mailto:Janowskiriss@gmail.com" target="_blank">Janowskiriss@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Phone:</strong> 815-592-2757

“Even as a young child people recognized me as a force to be reckoned with, always striving to succeed at whatever I did. Now as an adult I try to be a positive role model for my children and everyone I meet! My favorite saying is, ‘If there’s a will there’s a way.'”

<strong>KYLE CASSADY</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 36

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Shoup Manufacturing/Professional actor

<strong>Title:</strong> Training and Safety Coordinator (Shoup)

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I’ve been at Shoup for eight months, but I’ve been acting professionally for 18 years

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about? </strong>

One of the things I'm most passionate about, which Shoup helps me explore daily, is getting people to achieve their fullest potential. Whether that be on the manufacturing floor or helping students become their best on the stage, I live for the moment where an individual has the lightbulb turn on. As a training coordinator, it is my job to explore all the possibilities and learning preferences that are available to help each individual person not only learn their job, but learn how to do their job effectively with keeping an eye out for continuous improvement opportunities as well as finding a comfortable environment for learning for everyone. I want people to not only reach their full potential, but I want them to develop the need inside of them to be as good as they possibly can be daily, do the right thing — and not just when the boss is watching. This way, not only does the organization thrive, but opportunities to grow and develop are always present for all employees.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

Shoup is thriving and expanding. We are providing lots of job opportunities for the county, especially with how our company is growing. We’ve already extended our warehouse and we are putting in new systems to help expedite and continue to standardize shipping so that our customers can still receive the quality of products we provide, as well as the quick shipping without any interference with our expanding operation, we are helping Kankakee county retain its “Manufacturing PowerHouse” identity. Agriculture grows and changes with the times, and Shoup is dedicated to do the same.

With the recent warehouse expansion and road improvements, Shoup is committed to growing its footprint in Kankakee County. This expansion has led to the creation of jobs not only in distribution, but in our manufacturing division as well. Shoup is proud to offer the workforce of Kankakee County the ability to establish a career with a growing company right here at home.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I would like to see our manufacturing industry solidify and strengthen as time goes by. This way we [the manufacturing industry] are still creating job opportunities for the entire county. I’d also like to see more visibility for our industry in this county when it comes to careers and opportunities. Shoup does an excellent job of putting their name out there online for employment opportunities but a lot of times I talk to kids who want to go right into the workforce after school and I would like to be seeing more visibility from the entire K3 manufacturing community for our Kankakee County students to explore those options in the manufacturing industry right here at home!

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Shoup website:</strong> <a href="https://www.shoupparts.com" target="_blank">shoupparts.com</a> / Shoup is also on Facebook.

<strong>Kyle Cassady, actor:</strong> <a href="mailto:kylecassady86@yahoo.com" target="_blank">kylecassady86@yahoo.com</a> or @therealshoeshire on Instagram.

Kyle Cassady originally grew up on an Angus farm outside of Streator, and is a 2009 graduate from Western Illinois university with a bachelor’s degree in musical theatre. He has performed all across the country including off Broadway in New York City all the way out to Montana as well as many credits in the Chicago professional theater scene. Kyle is also very active in the local theater community with many credits from KVTA, Acting Out Theatre Co. and Limelight TheatreWorks. Kyle and his wife Deena moved to the Kankakee area in the fall of 2012 and he is a proud father of his daughter, Nadia, 7, and son, Nathan, 4.

<strong>JORDAN CHAPMAN</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 32

<strong>Residence:</strong> St. Anne

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Kankakee County Humane Foundation

<strong>Title:</strong> Director

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I have been the director of KCHF for six years this May!

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

One of my favorite things about working at the shelter is getting to know the adopters that come in; I talk to them about their families, what they're looking for in a new pet and then help match them to potential good fits. Also, who doesn't love a good before and after photo of a shelter pet?!

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

I like to think that KCHF is a solid stepping stone for pets in need within our community. So many dogs/cats (and other creatures on occasion, as well) often come in under really unfortunate circumstances, such as extreme medical needs, physical abuse, abandonment, etc. We do our best to ensure that all the friends that enter KCHF get the appropriate medical/behavioral supportive care to start them on their journey to a new life. Being known as a rescue that won't hesitate to jump in and work is something I am so proud to lead.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I'd love to see our county take animal welfare more seriously, such as better awareness of the local and state ordinances for local law enforcement and the community in general. Moving toward being a safer county for companion animals would be a huge step for our community.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/k3chf" target="_blank">facebook.com/k3chf</a>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @kchf_

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.k3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org</a>

<strong>Email:</strong> <a href="mailto:k3humanefoundation@gmail.com" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Shelter phone:</strong> 815-933-5999

At KCHF, we have Date with a Dog and Shelter Dog Sleepover programs! Shoot us an email at <a href="mailto:k3humanefoundation@gmail.com" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation@gmail.com</a> to set up a day to take a dog out on a date, or to borrow a shelter dog for an overnight sleepover.

<strong>TOCARRA ELDRIDGE</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> Under 40

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Organization:</strong> Still I Rise

<strong>Title:</strong> Executive Director/Founder

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

For eight years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I am passionate about giving back to the community, whether it's educating the youth and young adults, or feeding and clothing the homeless and those in need. I am also passionate about playing a vital role in the growth of the participants that we serve. It warms my heart to hear some of the success stories of how Still I Rise has impacted their lives.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

This dynamic and innovative leadership development organization provides comprehensive and cohesive programs including health and wellness, youth entrepreneur, arts and culture, financial literacy, and workforce development. Still I Rise works with youth and emergent adults by cultivating empowerment and education, as well as provides individuals with the tools and resources needed through constructive programs to maximize their strengths and self-sufficiency in life to enhance their future. Over the last eight years we have educated, motivated, and fed thousands of youth and young adults, along with their families.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I look to see the people residing in the county being more like minded and working together more toward the betterment of humanity and mankind as well as seeing many other agencies supporting individuals in need.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> instagram.com/StillIRiseNFP

<strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href="https://tinyurl.com/stillirise-k3" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/stillirise-k3</a>

<strong>Email:</strong> <a href="mailto:StilliRiseNFP@gmail.com" target="_blank">StilliRiseNFP@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">Still-iRise.org</a>

<strong>Contact:</strong> 815-414-9614

“During 2021, Still I Rise received the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce ‘Nonprofit of the Year Award,’ the ‘NAACP President's Award,’ as well as the ‘Best of Kankakee Award’ in 2019 and 2022. I am a professional recording artist who has worked with many celebrities. I am also a book author, journalist and am currently pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Organizational Leadership.”

<strong>EKUA GILBERT-BAFFOE</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 36

<strong>Residence:</strong> Chicago

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Riverside Medical Group

Title: Physician and Medical Director of Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

For three and a half years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

My path to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, along with Brain Injury Medicine, was not direct, as I initially began as a surgical resident. Though acute care management is a necessary step towards recovery, some of my patient encounters encouraged a shift to consideration of functional outcomes. As I became more aware of how my patients’ injuries and impairments affected their very sense of self, I sought out a field of practice where I could focus on ameliorating the perceived confines of functional impairment.

I have a strong interest in the management of patients with acquired brain injury. This includes non-traumatic brain injuries along with mild-to-severe traumatic brain injuries.

The diversity of the community I serve is an inspiration and has provided me with a greater understanding of the unique challenges each patient experiences.

In my current practice setting, I have learned to be flexible in my endeavor to achieve improvement in the quality of life for the patients I treat. The efforts to ameliorate the confines of disability can be challenging; However, this challenge inspires me to explore new ways for people to complete familiar tasks, reinforces my fascination for brain injury rehabilitation and strengthens my desire to improve my practice.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

Though I have only been working at Riverside for three and a half years, I continue to witness Riverside’s commitment to serving this community. For example, the expansion of the Cardiovascular and Oncology service lines has been tremendous. Within the brain injury clinic/service line, we continue to improve upon a multidisciplinary approach to meet the needs of our community. I truly believe that the collaborative environment at Riverside creates a unique opportunity to provide and elevate the quality of care and service for our community.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I envision continued improvement to access of both primary and specialty care needs to uphold best practices in the community.

<strong>Contact information</strong>

<strong>Address:</strong> Riverside Medical Group – Concussion Center and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists

375 N. Wall Street

Suite P520

Kankakee, IL 60901

<strong>Phone:</strong> 815-932-6632

“I enjoy spending time with family and friends, from playing board games (Monopoly!) to baking, or exploring the community and sampling different restaurants. I previously played the harp more professionally and enjoyed performing at different events; now when I get a chance I will play for my own enjoyment,” Gilbert-Baffoe on enjoying free time.

<strong>SPENCER GLOVER</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 34

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bradley

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Oasis Medical Services and Oasis Transportation

<strong>Title:</strong> CEO/Owner

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I have been the owner of Oasis Medical Services and Oasis Transportation for one year. I worked for AMITA Health for over a decade as a Virtual Systems Engineer. My IT background in healthcare systems has helped Oasis become more efficient and more scalable.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I’m most passionate about helping others. Becoming the owner of Oasis has allowed me to live this passion every day. Whether it's homecare, facility staffing or transportation, we are constantly building our team with this at its heart.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive? </strong>

Our goal is to grow. Simple enough, but hard to execute. Through this growth we plan to create more jobs and care for more individuals within Kankakee County. Since I have started this journey, we have already added three new positions to the office, created term/travel contracts for our growing team of nurses and term/travel interim D.O.N. (Director of Nursing) positions for facilities that need both staff and management. We have also increased our transportation division from three drivers to 11.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I hope to see our continued expansion help individuals and businesses in need in our county and throughout the state. Healthcare workers are a vital part of our community and we want to be part of their support structure and help increase the stability of the county’s healthcare industry.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.oasismedicalservices.org" target="_blank">oasismedicalservices.org</a>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/OasisMedicalServices" target="_blank">facebook.com/OasisMedicalServices</a>

<strong>LinkedIn:</strong> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/oasis-medical-services" target="_blank">linkedin.com/company/oasis-medical-services</a>

“I’m most passionate about helping others. Becoming the owner of Oasis has allowed me to live this passion every day.”

<strong>TIM GORDON</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 33

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> The Chicago Dough Company

<strong>Title:</strong> Owner/Operator

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

For six years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

Many families have been coming to dine with us for over 40 years and I enjoy keeping that tradition and experience as good (hopefully better!) than the day I took over.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We participate in many charity events such as donating pizzas to the Jingle Bell Run and working with the local schools.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

We have a lot of great restaurants in our community. I hope that continues and more small businesses can develop.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Facebook/Instagram:</strong> @ChicagoDoughCompany

“I recently got engaged to Emma Butterfield. She works for the City of Kankakee, and in her spare time helps me run the business. I’m very grateful for her support!”

<strong>STEPHANIE HASSELBRING</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 31

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee, Limestone

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Frank’s Appliance Center & Sleepsource

<strong>Title:</strong> Manager

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

FOREVER! Being a family owned business for over 60 years I was practically born here. Officially, I’ve worked at Frank’s for the last 16 years. I’ve only recently stepped into the position I am now and am currently learning to take over the business as the third generation, with my husband.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I absolutely love meeting new people, learning about their stories and helping them out. Usually people don’t buy an appliance or mattress just on a whim. They have to replace it and I really enjoy making the process less painful, and even fun. I’m passionate about cooking so getting to teach our guests all the latest and greatest technologies and make them fall in love with cooking, too, is always fun.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We’re a small business, there’s only 15 of us that all live locally, too. My grandma has always said we’re feeding families. Frank’s is active in supporting local events and charities. And another really cool way we help out is through Sleep in Heavenly Peace. We donate mattresses to local chapters with our customers' help. We’ve supplied them with over 700 mattresses since partnering in 2018.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

A thriving economy, and a safe place for my children to grow up in.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

We try to be really active on Facebook and we have two locations: 1035 Superior St., Bradley, and 131 N. Main St., Manteno, customers can call us at 815-932-5200 or we have a really cool way to text us anytime right from our website at <a href="https://www.Franksappliancecenter.com" target="_blank">Franksappliancecenter.com</a>.

“I just really appreciate small businesses and mom and pop stores. It’s not easy; but how cool is it that I get to work with my parents AND husband AND we still all like each other?! Kankabourbly is a really supportive community and I’m fortunate to be able to raise my children here.”

<strong>ARI LAGESSE</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 29

<strong>Residence:</strong> Limestone

<strong>Business:</strong> Tinted by Ari at Electric Lady Lounge

<strong>Title:</strong> Cosmetic Tattooer

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I started doing Cosmetic Tattoos in 2019, part-time. In 2021, I took the leap to pursue the career full-time.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

My biggest sense of pride and passion is helping people feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

Inclusivity and providing a safe space for clients and artists. We are shattering stigmas and stereotypes of tattoo shops, setting the bar and new standards.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I hope to see more intentional inclusivity. We have a beautifully diverse community that needs to be celebrated.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

<strong>Social handles:</strong> @tintedbyari

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.tintedbyari.com" target="_blank">tintedbyari.com</a>

“I am truly in love with my career and I am honored to work with some of the most wholesome people in and outside of this community. I was raised in Kankakee County, a place I still choose to reside in, because I think it is truly special. Though I focus much time on the details of my career, I am also a proud soccer coach at BBCHS, a wife and an Autism Mama.”

<strong>BRI HAUG</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 33

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business:</strong> Electric Lady Lounge

<strong>Title:</strong> Owner/Artist

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I began my tattoo journey five years ago.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

Being able to collaborate with my clientele to create work that speaks to my bright, bold and retro aesthetic.

<strong>How do you/your business help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We have created an eclectic space that stands proud in being intentionally inclusive and being active in our community to support local creatives.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

More small businesses of all kinds! A strong community that supports and takes care of each other.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @electricladylounge and @brihaug

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.electricladytattoo.com" target="_blank">electricladytattoo.com</a>

“We look forward to sharing our new location with the community in early 2023! Find us at the former DMV in Bradley!”

<strong>MICHAEL KEIGHER</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 29 (will be 30 on Feb. 25)

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 and Acting Out Theatre Company

<strong>Title:</strong> School Social Worker and Board Member

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I was an intern at Liberty in 2015 and then transitioned into the full-time social worker in 2016. I now work at Shepard, Shabbona and LeVasseur with [grades] K-3. This is my seventh year in the district. With AOTC, I've been working with the company since its inception in 2011 and became a board member in 2018.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I'm incredibly passionate about helping students become more successful in school and teaching them life skills that they can use for the rest of their lives. When working with such a young population, the social/emotional skills you teach are building a foundation for them and I find that incredibly rewarding. For AOTC, I'm incredibly passionate about bringing theater outdoors. I recently wrote and directed "The Ghosts of Salem" and it was incredible to watch this ghostly story come to life in front of me.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

I believe that my work with students will build and support people that will contribute to our county in wonderful ways. For AOTC, our productions bring in audience members from all over the state and even country! This helps bring business to the county and also helps people see all of the wonderful things our county has to offer.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I hope the county continues to grow in creative outlets for everyone, as well as providing more mental health resources.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/actingouttheatre" target="_blank">facebook.com/actingouttheatre</a>

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>

“Anything else you’d like our readers to know about? There are so many amazing activities in Kankakee County and I hope everyone takes advantage of it! Try something new that the county has to offer (cough, AOTC, cough) and see how many things this county has to offer!”

<strong>MIYA PETITGOUE</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 28

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> City of Kankakee, Economic and Community Development Agency Title: Program Manager

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

Five months.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

My faith and my social work career are the foundation of what I am most passionate about. I strive to help individuals and families find their strengths and grow into all they can be. Whether through leadership opportunities in a professional setting, or working with residents directly through the ECDA programs, there is opportunity to build up the people I come in contact with. While I am an encourager at heart, I also know that encouragement alone is often not enough for the hardships people are facing. Being a bridge of connection for individuals and the resources they need to succeed is a huge part of where I enjoy spending my energy.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

The ECDA is a local government agency whose mission is to improve the lives of Kankakee residents and enhance the economic vitality of communities through housing, economic development and community development. The ECDA administers programs that serve the neighborhoods and residents of the city of Kankakee provided by federal, state and local funding.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I am so excited for the ways Kankakee County is growing and thriving! My hope is to see the voices of those who see this growth outshining those that refuse to embrace a positive future of Kankakee County. With investments in each community’s growing downtown through streetscape improvements and events, the growing amount of entrepreneurs being equipped with resources to start their dream, and all of the community events that continue to bring us together, there is so much potential in Kankakee County. As we grow in each community, I hope to continue to see Kankakee County presenting as a unified community. We are better together!

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Address:</strong> Economic and Community Development Agency, 200 E Court St., Suite 410 Kankakee

<strong>Phone:</strong> 815-933-0506

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.ecda.citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">ecda.citykankakee-il.gov</a>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> @kankakeeil

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @cityofkankakee

<strong>Twitter:</strong> @CityKankakee

<strong>YouTube:</strong> @CityofKankakeeIllinois

“There is value in building something bigger than yourself. It is incredibly important to lean into your strengths! While I may not always be the most creative one in the room, my strength is in my ability to bring structure and organization to great ideas. I love seeing vision put to work! My creativity shines through my organization. Knowing your strengths allows you to encourage others in their strengths, providing a better route to success!”

<strong>BRADIE RYAN</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 27

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Bishop McNamara Catholic School

<strong>Title:</strong> Assistant Principal

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

Six years at Bishop McNamara in total, and this is the second year as Assistant Principal for grades sixth through eighth, and first year as Assistant Principal for grades six through 12.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I am most passionate about teaching and leading our students. I had a wonderful experience with my Catholic education growing up and I love being able to give kids today a similar experience. Seeing them thrive and grow throughout the years educationally and spiritually is truly something special. While I am labeled an educator, our students over the years have taught me so many things, as well. Being able to work in a school, family-like environment and seeing the McNamara difference every day is so rewarding.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We give the greater Kankakee community area a chance for students to receive a Catholic education. Bishop McNamara provides our county with a quality education alongside faith formation for grades PreK through 12. Over the years, our students have put in numerous community service hours/projects for Kankakee County. These teach the benefits of a community coming together and giving back and the outcome is seeing our community and its members thrive.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

Kankakee County has such a historical background to treasure but making way for improvements and developments for the future of growing families like my own is something to look forward to. I also hope to continue to see Bishop McNamara thriving as our county's Catholic education opportunity for all children, including my own. This school year we are celebrating 100 years of Catholic education in our area and I hope to see us head toward 100 more!

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com" target="_blank">bishopmac.com</a>

<strong>Social handles:</strong> @bishopmcnamara

<strong>Email:</strong> <a href="mailto:bryan@bmcss.org" target="_blank">bryan@bmcss.org</a>

“I am thankful to have been nominated for this opportunity and to be able to continue spreading the word and representing Bishop McNamara Catholic School and its value to Kankakee County!”

<strong>EMILY & MATT STRYSIK</strong>

<strong>Ages:</strong> 31 and 34

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business:</strong> Knack Brewing & Fermentations

<strong>Titles:</strong> Co-Owners

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

We’ve been open to the public since April 2022.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

<strong>Matt:</strong> To provide a unique and exciting product with a focus on quality.

<strong>Emily:</strong> Bringing a good aesthetic and vibe for people to gather around.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

We offer something different for the community that hasn't been present in Kankakee in a long time. A safe and comfortable atmosphere for people to converse and enjoy themselves. You can come solo or with a large group and your experience will likely be highly enjoyable.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

We would obviously love to see the areas surrounding the river built up more. We are hopeful more small entrepreneurs will seek out Kankakee for quirky and fun businesses. This area has so much potential. We are hoping our generation is pushing towards a new outlook on this area.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> Knack Brewing & Fermentations

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @knackbrewandferm

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.knackbrewing.com" target="_blank">knackbrewing.com</a>

<strong>Phone:</strong> 815-348-7533

<strong>Address:</strong> 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee

“This is our full-time job. We have put everything into this and will continue to do so. We strive for a wide and funky menu that is at the highest quality in our reach. We aren’t afraid to dump bad batches and you will always get to try something new here. We love our community and hope to be a staple in everyone’s weekend plans.”

<strong>LOGAN VAN ALLEN</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 27

<strong>Residence:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Business:</strong> Holland Street Boutique

<strong>Title:</strong> Founder/owner

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I created the boutique in 2020.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I am the most passionate about connecting with people. I have, and always will have, a very deep interest in people — what makes them who they are, their likes/dislikes, etc. And this is why I created Holland Street. To have a way to connect with the community on a larger, but yet still personal, scale. I don't measure our success by how many pieces we sell but by how women feel in our clothes, the friendships formed through our mutual interests and the fellowship shared at in-person shopping events. My continued hope is that Holland Street is genuine in our relationships and interactions, in our pieces and in the hearts of my team.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

Holland Street's motto is "Empowering women in our community." Like many of our customers, I am a do-er. I know the weight of a to-do list and the importance of feeling confident while checking things off the list. I believe Holland Street is helping women of Kankakee County thrive by providing a shopping experience with them in mind. Our goal is to handpick and curate clothing collections that are age-inclusive, flattering on all body types, multi-seasonal and most importantly, budget-conscious. I firmly believe in the power of an outfit and the impact it can have on the trajectory of your day. My team and I feel we have something for everyone and are here to help women build outfits that make them feel empowered to do "all the things."

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

Kankakee County is a great place for families, individuals and businesses to thrive. My hope is that we continue to uplift/support each other in our dreams and goals with the common goal of bettering our community [at] top of mind.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> Holland Street

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @shophollandstreet

<strong>TikTok:</strong> @hollandstreet

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.shophollandstreet.com" target="_blank">shophollandstreet.com</a>

“Kankakee County has only been my home for five years but I have been deeply touched by the love, support and friendships gained since moving here, so from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! I am honored to be recognized in the Thriving 20!”

<strong>ZACHARY WEBBER</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 31

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> A.N. Webber, Inc. / A.N. Webber Logistics, Inc.

<strong>Title:</strong> Vice President

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

Just over four years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I would say I’m most passionate about the people that work for us, and ensuring that they enjoy coming into work everyday. Transportation and logistics can be really stressful, and there will always be something going wrong. I want my people to feel empowered by the work they do, but also to be able to go home and spend time with their families without constantly thinking about work.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

A.N Webber Inc. has been community-driven since 1947. We’ve always hired locally and plan to keep it that way. We work hand in hand with the local Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and are also assisting in the development of a curriculum and certification in the transportation and logistics industry with Kankakee Community College. Last year, we were honored to be the title sponsor for the “I Got Your Six” 5K for Sgts. Tyler Bailey and Marlene Rittmanic, and also participate in the city of Kankakee’s “Touch a Truck” event for children in our area.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I would love to see more continued growth in the Downtown Kankakee area. My grandparents always used to talk about the glory days of Kankakee, and would love to see it renewed to it’s former acclaim. I think bringing more business into Downtown Kankakee would drive more job-seekers and leaders to our community, and could also help us keep more of our home-grown talent in the area.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

<strong>Facebook:</strong> @anwebber / @anwebberlogistics

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @a.n.webberinc

<strong>LinkedIn:</strong> @a-n-webber-inc-

<strong>Twitter:</strong> @ANWebberInc

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.anwebber.com" target="_blank">anwebber.com</a> / <a href="https://www.anwebberlogistics.com" target="_blank">anwebberlogistics.com</a>

Have freight to ship? Send an email to <a href="mailto:logistics@anwebber.com" target="_blank">logistics@anwebber.com</a>.

“If you lined up the 15.7 million semi-trucks actively running in the US end-to-end, the line would reach the moon!

But on a more serious note, I would say don’t be too hard on the truck drivers on the road with you. They’ve got a really tough job that keeps them away from their friends and families for long periods of time, and often don’t get the respect they deserve. They haul anything from raw steel to baby formula, and keep our economy going through the ups and especially the downs. Nearly every product you see in a store has been hauled by a semi-truck at one point in its life cycle.”

<strong>PATRICK WILDER</strong>

• Age: 38

• Residence: Aroma Park

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong>

• All Automotive, Inc. – President & Owner/Operator since 2012

• Wilder Property Management, LLC – President & Owner/Operator since 2012

• Fun Hub, Inc. – President & Owner/Operator since 2022

• Community Landlord Association – Treasurer since 2021

• Several Kankakee County Chambers of Commerce – Member at Large since 2013

• Blessing Box Illinois – since 2018

• Dog Rescue

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

For over 10 years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

All Automotive, Inc. has six local shops that specialize in fast and accurate services, with two rapid lubes and 4 brake, tire, and alignment facilities. All Automotive will do pretty much any auto repair service except body work. New to our company is Harley motorcycle and Slingshot repair at our Bradley location, where we can customize or repair any ride. I employ about 25 employees, and we are currently hiring for qualified technicians. Overall, I am proud of our minimal employee turnover and our growth over the years, where most employees grow from “oil change” techs, to tire techs, then actual techs or even managers. As the owner, I really let the employees drive the growth of new locations and positions, and I anticipate expanding even more in the near future. I feel successful when I see my employees thrive through their career and personal lives.

Wilder Property Management owns and maintains All Automotive, Inc. properties and has been directly involved in every aspect of real estate, while All Automotive, Inc. is responsible for day-to-day operations. Locally, my property management company invests in primarily distressed areas, creating rentals in both commercial and residential spaces. At the All Automotive of Bradley shop, I created additional space for an arcade, a new t-shirt business, RVH Team Customs and a new construction company, D’Soto Construction Co. In Aroma Park, I created opportunities that allow for at-home businesses along the commercially zoned main drag of Third Street. My newest addition to my hometown is a bar – Fun Hub (arcade themed) – which will incorporate the food truck Que It Up BBQ. As an entrepreneur, I am excited for this new endeavor and the business it will bring to this little town. Nearby in Bradley, I upgraded and remodeled the Uplifted Bistro property, including the addition of a drive-thru. No matter where I invest, I take pride in the outward appearance; a well-landscaped property – inside and out – makes everyone’s experience that much better.

Another way that I enjoy improving the community is through the Blessing Boxes, which provide food and clothes for anyone in need. I helped jumpstart this initiative through my social media marketing, addition of Blessing Boxes at every All Automotive facility and aid in creation of the physical boxes.

My wife, Lexi Wilder, and I do a lot of volunteer work for various dog rescues throughout the county, and our current work is mostly with Tuff Dawg Rescue. I help promote and place dogs in homes by connecting people with the right pets using social media. I also do stray holds, temporary housing and help catch loose dogs. Outside of rescues, I have also found illegal dog breeders and brought them to court, to see justice for their abusive actions. Moreover, I have a special place in my heart for dog breeds that others deem dangerous or not worth saving. It’s not that I won’t help the “safe” or “cute” breeds, but I prefer to help larger and more misunderstood breeds such as German Shepherds, pit bulls, rottweilers and cane corsos. I enjoy working with dogs and consider myself a good handler, though I leave the more advanced dog training to professionals such as Derek Crouse, Terry Ryan or Torbel’s. Recently, I purchased a facility which can house dogs for quarantine and foster purposes, and which will be ready for full use later in 2023. This new resource will be instrumental in the work that Tuff Dogs performs for sheltering and re-homing dogs. I also help cats find homes; for example, in 2021 /2022, I trapped, neutered and found homes for over 40 feral cats in Aroma Park.

As you can see, I like to stay busy. Time is valuable, and I make sure that I spend my time where I can make the most impact – whether it is with my employees, customers, colleagues, friends, dogs, or cats.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

By providing Kankakee County good environments for businesses, employees and customers that create sustainable impacts through job creation, relationships and economic growth.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

A better relationship between communities, not just towns, but peoples, where collectively the county as a whole works together to be successful.

<strong>Social handles/contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

All social media is done by myself, through my company’s Facebook pages and related social platforms under:

• All Automotive, Inc.,

• All Automotive of Bradley, Kankakee, Momence, and Peotone

• Bradley Quick Lube and Manteno Quick Lube

• Fun Hub Bar

Plus pages for special projects like our All Automotive Car and Bike Show (held every June at the Peotone Block party, and I also help run the car show at the annual Two Rivers Fest in Aroma Park)

<strong>This is my company’s website:</strong> <a href="https://www.allautomotiveinc.net" target="_blank">allautomotiveinc.net</a>.

I also help manage the Facebook pages for Great Food of Kankakee County, The Bad Day Box Project, Blessing Box Illinois, and Illinois Virtual Rescue Connection.

“This is my life motto which I hold true: You are the common denominator of everything around you, from your job to your friends, and everything in between. If you do not like something that is happening, always remember to start with yourself, until the day you can simply look in the mirror and be happy with your success.”

<strong>SAMANTHA WOODMASTER</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 35

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Child Network and Fortitude Community Outreach

<strong>Title:</strong> With Child Network, I am the Children's Advocacy Center Program Director/Forensic Interviewer and I also serve as a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in our CASA program. With Fortitude Community Outreach, I am a site supervisor.

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I have been involved with both organizations in some capacity since 2019.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I am most passionate about always striving to be a voice for those that can sometimes feel voiceless/unheard especially when they feel unseen. I get to do that in all three of these roles and as someone who is part of and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

Both organizations are serving two of the most vulnerable populations, the homeless and children. The mission of Child Network is to improve the response to child sexual and physical abuse and to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system in Kankakee & Iroquois County. The mission of Fortitude Community Outreach is to cultivate self-sustainability through service to those experiencing homelessness in Kankakee County; meeting them where they are with a holistic approach of supporting physical, social, and spiritual needs, collaborating with community resources and nurturing contributing members of the community. There is so much that I could say about both organizations and my role specifically within them but the mission statements alone show just how much both organizations are doing all that they can to ensure that Kankakee County thrives for generations to come. We are doing the work to help fill in service gaps, strengthen community collaborations and try to help many individuals start their journey to healing from their trauma. I do enjoy that I personally bring a unique trauma-informed perspective that benefits the individuals and families we serve at both Child Network and Fortitude Community Outreach which hopefully translates into impacting the community as a whole. I could go on and on because I truly love talking about all that we do at both organizations so if you'd like more information or have any questions at all, please reach out!

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I hope to see a continued investment in children and families. As a single mom myself, I know that sometimes simple things like signing your kids up for sports or an activity they are into can feel unattainable, especially in our current economy. Prior to what I do now, I was working as an Early Childhood Teacher. So I have been working with children and families for over 10 years and I believe that if we want to see our county continue to thrive, we should continue to invest in making childhood experiences accessible for all children and families. I see this happening with Kankakee School District's Youth Empowerment Program and the building of their community center, the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office JUMP program, Clove Alliance's MENtoring Matters, and other programs like these through other agencies. I just hope to see it all continue and grow because all children should have equal opportunities to feel successful no matter what their circumstances may be.

<strong>Social handles/contact info for your business/organization:</strong>

I can be reached at <a href="mailto:swoodmaster@childnetwork.org" target="_blank">swoodmaster@childnetwork.org</a> or if you'd like more information about either of the organizations I work with, both have very informative websites, <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a> and <a href="https://www.%20fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a> or you can like/follow either of them on Facebook!

"If you’re looking for a way to help either cause, one way to help is by participating in fundraisers."

• On March 11 is a Dueling Pianos event for Child Network! Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org/donate" target="_blank">childnetwork.org/donate</a>.

• The annual Night on the Street fundraiser for Fortitude which is an immersive, overnight experience full of various challenges/obstacles experienced by homeless individuals will also happen in the spring, please check the Facebook page for details to be released in the coming weeks. Fortitude is in the midst of a capital campaign trying to raise funds for the building of a new, permanent shelter in Kankakee so the money raised from Night on the Street will go towards that!

“If you want to make a difference in the community but trying to figure out how to do so feels too overwhelming, I always suggest … in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Smiling at a stranger, holding the door open for the person behind you, or just not judging a person or situation you don’t understand can go a long way in making a difference! Thanks for taking the time to read a little about me :)”

<strong>BRIT-ANNE WILKENING</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 31

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Purdy Wilkening Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Speckman Realty

<strong>Title:</strong> Broker/ Co Team Lead

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

For eight years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

I enjoy meeting new people and reconnecting with previous clients. It’s a privilege for someone to decide to work with my team when making one of their biggest financial decisions.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

I am the Co Chair of Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors’ YPN group, and am currently serving my sixth year as a member of KIFAR’s board of directors. KIFAR strives to no only bring agents and affiliate members together, but we also are always looking for community outreach projects. We have worked with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, hosted blood drives and hold a food drive annually for local food pantries. This past year at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty, we raffled off a custom dog house, all proceeds went to the raffle winner’s choice of a local animal shelter.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

I would love to see continued growth in our community. I am a firm believer in supporting local business owners, and would love to see more local residential and commercial business growth.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @realtorbritanne

<strong>Facebook:</strong> @PurdyWilkeningTeam

“I love to spend my summers boating on the Kankakee river with my 1.5 old silver lab named Ernie,” said Wilkening on enjoying free time.

<strong>COURTNEY ZIMMERMAN</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 29

<strong>Residence:</strong> Momence

<strong>Business/Organization:</strong> Courtney Zimmerman

<strong>Title:</strong> Potter/ceramic artist

<strong>How long have you been in your role?</strong>

I’ve been a full time potter for one year, however I’ve been making and selling pottery for the last 10 years.

<strong>When it comes to your work, what are you most passionate about?</strong>

Making functional pieces that bring happiness to your everyday routines.

<strong>How do you/your organization help Kankakee County thrive?</strong>

I’ve recently started teaching a hand building class at the KVPD Recreation Center that’s been very fun! I’m very passionate about clay, so getting to share my craft with others, showing them what all goes into making a piece of your own is so rewarding.

<strong>What do you hope to see in the county’s future?</strong>

More art. Lots and lots of art.

<strong>Contact info for your business/organization</strong>

<strong>Instagram:</strong> @cmwceramics

<strong>Website:</strong> <a href="https://www.Courtneyzimmerman.com" target="_blank">Courtneyzimmerman.com</a>

“I’m very passionate about clay, so getting to share my craft with others, showing them what all goes into making a piece of your own is so rewarding,” Zimmerman on her new mug-making class with KVPD.