Church Briefs: Dec. 18, 2024

<strong>Bonfield Evangelical</strong>

People are invited to Christmas With The Chosen on Sunday Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church</strong>

Located at 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be Worship service on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24, there will be Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m. On Dec. 25, Christmas day, celebrate Jesus’ birthday with your family.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday also. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Peoples Church</strong>

At Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000 W. Road (Career Center Road) in Bourbonnais, on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., there will be Christmas Eve communion service.

