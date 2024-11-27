Church Briefs: Nov. 27, 2024

<strong>Donovan United Methodist Church</strong>

The Donovan United Methodist Church will be celebrating their Swedish Heritage at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The congregation will honor St. Lucia as she marks the appearance at the beginning of the service.

They will honor their Swedish families as they share their heritage during the service. Coffee and Swedish foods will be served after the celebration of Worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church</strong>

Located at 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be Worship service on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24, there will be Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m. On Dec. 25, Christmas day, celebrate Jesus’ birthday with your family.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold monthly Mass at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. All are welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday also. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Peoples Church</strong>

At Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000 W. Road (Career Center Road) in Bourbonnais, there will be a Kids Christmas program on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., there will be Christmas Eve communion service.

