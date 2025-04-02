Pet of the Week: April. 2, 2025

Name: Zachary-Pants

Age: 5

My People and Place of Residence: Moses Lindstrom and Kankakee

A Little Bit About Me:

His nicknames are Mr.Pants and Snackary. He was found crying in a parking lot at night in the pouring rain when he was a kitten. He loves to play and occasionally go outside on his harness to explore new smells. He doesn't love wearing Halloween costumes.

Favorite Treat: Any food that isn't his

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: "Halloween is should be renamed Black Cats Appreciation Day."