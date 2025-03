Izzy is the Pet of the Week.

Name: Izzy

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Jacob and Emilee, of Limestone

A Little Bit About Me: Izzy is a miniature dachshund but acts like a big dog on the outside. She loves to be your little shadow and will join any car ride she can! Happy 1st birthday Izzy!

Favorite Treat: Jerky

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I’ll take a pup cup and more cuddles please!”