Pet of the Weekend: Feb. 5, 2025

Name: Mahogany

Age: 2 1/2

My People and Place of Residence: Tyran, Janell, Magon, TJ, and Kiya Cox-Bey, of Monee.

A Little Bit About Me: Mahogany is a 2 ½-year-old second-generation Golden-Doodle known for her intelligence and playful spirit. She enjoys long walks, playing tag, and showing off her catching skills. A true girly girl, Mahogany also has a particular love for watermelon, her favorite treat on warm days.

Favorite Treat: Watermelon.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Let’s play! I’m always ready for a game of tag.”