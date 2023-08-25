Lifestyles' annual Women in Business luncheon focuses on support, kindness

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

This sentiment was the takeaway from Tuesday’s annual Lifestyles of Kankakee County Women in Business luncheon, where Rep. Jackie Haas spoke on support and kindness.

Haas shared her story as a woman in the workforce and said it’s been the support of those around her who have helped her reach her goals.

She said if people “throw glitter instead of shade,” they’ll all be better off.

This was exemplified by the 10 Women in Business honorees for 2023, as they all spoke in their magazine interviews about support from the community, their families and their network of women.

This year marked Lifestyles’ fifth year of Women in Business which featured a group of women across a variety of industries. From law enforcement to animal rescue to health care, the honorees showed how multifaceted Kankakee County truly is.

The 10 winners were brought up to the front of the banquet room at the Kankakee Country Club and were each honored with recognition and an award. With around 170 people in attendance, the room had the opportunity to learn about how this year’s winners are benefitting the community.

• <strong>Drew Dunlap,</strong> the practice administrator for Dunlap Vision, has found that the key to success is relationships. This is true in building an awesome team which, in fact, goes by the name Team Awesome. Dunlap said, “we are nothing without the quality of people that we have.”

• <strong>Gayle Magnuson,</strong> owner and founder of Gayle’s Rescue, gives her energy to the care and wellbeing of animals on their journey to a forever home. She said, “Every animal is important to all rescuers. The real motivation is stopping the suffering.”

• <strong>Sue Wells,</strong> owner of The Flower Shoppe, brightens homes and hearts with her floral arrangements and gifts. Wells’ decades of talent shine through in each floral creation she makes. She said she’s excited to see the county continue to grow and evolve and is pleased to be part of the local business community.

• <strong>Barbi Brewer-Watson</strong> is the executive director of the Economic and Community Development Agency, and her role is dedicated to bettering the city of Kankakee with a focus on community programs and economic development. There’s a chance you’ll see her team going door-to-door to have conversations with residents on how to enhance their residential quality of life.

• <strong>Rebecca Schiltz,</strong> vice president of Post-Acute Care at Riverside Healthcare, works every day to ensure that her team has all of the tools necessary to give the best care possible to patients. She and her team often ask, “How can we get this patient out of the hospital and into the next stage?”

• <strong>Melvina Calvin-Edwards,</strong> city of Kankakee Police Department patrolwoman and community liaison, is a face many recognize as she’s often representing the police department at community events. Many also recognize her alter ego, Safety Pup. The key to her success, she said, is finding a solid work-life balance.

• <strong>Kim Chellson,</strong> owner of Top Notch Knots & Pots, excels in bringing art to the community. Whether ceramics or knitting, Chellson has an eye for creativity. She also has an eye for ferret care, as she operates One-Eyed Willy’s Pirate Cove Rescue.

• <strong>Mishelle Denault,</strong> co-owner of Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, started as an employee and worked her way up to co-owner. Through all of her roles within Jimmy Jo’s, she’s always been passionate about feeding customers, growing her team and giving back to the community.

• <strong>Veronica Featherston,</strong> executive director of the Kankakee County Museum, is dedicated to keeping history alive in Kankakee County. Furthermore, she and her team create a space where residents and visitors alike can connect with that history.

• <strong>Aleta Lowe,</strong> owner of The Country Table, knows from food. Lowe oversees a team that caters weddings and events of all sizes as well as cooks daily meals for inmates at Jerome Combs Detention Center. She also serves as the board president for Kankakee County Training Center.

After the event, Haas said: “It was an honor to speak at this phenomenal event to lift up Kankakee County women leading in business. We should celebrate women in business often and help each other grow as leaders. I was glad to share my story and give my advice for women to succeed in the workforce and not fear making mistakes.”

Each person in attendance took home a potted succulent featuring Haas’ favorite quote, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Remembering Merlin In a special tribute to the late Merlin Karlock, Municipal Bank was the premier sponsor for the Women in Business luncheon. Municipal President Cathy Boicken spoke to attendees about Karlock’s impact on the county and his encouragement for women in business in the late 1970s and beyond. Boicken recalled a story when Karlock turned away a customer who refused to work with Boicken because she was a woman. In attendance was Karlock’s wife, Donna, who was presented with flowers by Daily Journal Vice President Sally Hendron.

