$850K to repairs some Bradley government building roofs and mechanicals

The village of Bradley's new Bradley Community Center is located at 428 W. Broadway St., about one block west of village hall. The building sustained significant roof damage during the March 10 hail storm which caused extensive damage throughout the village. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Three Bradley government buildings are now slated for roof and rooftop mechanical systems replacements related to the highly destructive March 10 hailstorm.

On Monday, the six-member village board unanimously OK’d two contracts.

The buildings for this first phase of storm repair include the Bradley administrative building, which also houses the police department and fire station #1, 147 S. Michigan Ave.; the code enforcement/planning and zoning offices, 111 N. Michigan Ave.; and the Bradley Community Center, 428 W. Broadway St.

Bradley Village Hall Bradley Village Hall (Tiffany Blanchette)

The bid for the Bradley Public Works building, 210 E. Broadway St., was removed from the list of projects and will be rebid.

The roofing contract for these structures was gained by Langlois Roofing, of Kankakee, for $739,950. J.L. Adler Roofing and Sheet Metal, of Joliet, came in with a bid of $889,232, and Bennette & Brosseau Roofing, of Kankakee, submitted a bid of $1,084,000.

The rooftop heating and air conditioning system replacement contract was gained by M&M Sheet Metal, of Kankakee, at a cost of $112,274. The other bid from Holohan Heating & Sheet Metal, of Kankakee, came in at $127,820.

Bradley taxpayers don’t need to worry about being asked to reach into their pockets to deal with this storm damage as it is all covered through village insurance, Mayor Mike Watson said.

These repairs are expected to begin this summer. The entire project is estimated to take about six weeks.

The village has several other locations that are still in the process of working through insurance claims, including the village-owned Northfield Square mall property.

The Northfield Square mall food court entrance on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

While there are times when hail damage is greeted with a shoulder shrug because a roof was old and in need of replacement that was not the case for some village buildings.

The Bradley Community Center was entirely renovated inside and out about one year ago, and much of the Bradley Village Hall roof was replaced only this past summer.

A Kankakee County-wide damage figure related to the tornado destruction and hail damages has not been determined at this point. The number will likely be in the hundreds of millions or even reaching the $1 billion mark, some have speculated.