5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Kankakee Farmers Market, Sandwiches with a Side of Jam and more this week

- Music on the Deck (Kankakee): Celebrate summer at Splash Valley Aquatic Park with Music on the Deck from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Enjoy live music while splashing in the park. Visit splashvalley.com/events/music-on-the-deck for more information.
- Chime Creations (Kankakee): The B. Harley Bradley House will host this workshop for kids and adults from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 12. Guests will create a unique chime to take home. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Visit wright1900.org/events for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): Shop for fresh produce and local goods every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October. The market is held at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market for more information.
- Sandwiches with a Side of Jam (Kankakee): Take a break from work on Wednesday, June 10 for some live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Festival Square. Emily Chloe Quinn will perform and Essential Smoothies and Martinez Tacos food trucks will be on site at this free event. Visit downtownkankakee.com/events/side-of-jam for more information.
- The Dark Matter Mystery (Bourbonnais): The Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University presents “The Dark Matter Mystery” at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13. The presentation explores the search for dark matter. This 30-minute program is for adults and older students. Visit strickler.olivet.edu/program/the-dark-matter-mystery for more information.
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