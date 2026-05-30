Wilmington baseball wins 3rd straight regional, Manteno wins 2nd straight: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Class 2A Seneca Regional championship

(3)Wilmington 9, (2)Coal City 0: For the fourth year in a row, the Wildcats (24-6-1) ended the season of the rival Coalers (27-8), with the last two coming in the regional championship game. Wilmington has now won three straight regional titles.

Ryan Kettman allowed just two hits in a shutout effort, walking two batters and striking out seven. Cooper Holman was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Nash Rink was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. The Wildcats will play No. 1 Manteno in Wednesday’s Herscher Sectional semis.

Coal City’s Bobby Rodriguez and Gavin Berger each had a hit, with Berger also walking twice. The Coalers’ 27 wins were their most since 2019.

Class 2A Manteno Regional championship

(1)Manteno 9, (5)Sandwich 7: After Sandwich scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-3 lead, the Panthers (24-9) scored five times in the bottom half to take control and secure their second straight regional title. Jake Stevens was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth to make it an 8-6 game. Tyler Buehler was 2 for 3 with three steals and two runs while Logan Bufford was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Class 1A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional championship

(4)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, (2)Milford 2: The Bearcats (15-13) had their season come to an end just shy of their fourth regional title in six years. Lucas Summers was 1 for 3 with a two-run double, driving in both Maddox Muehling and Aiden Frerichs. Aiden Bell was 1 for 3.