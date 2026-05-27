5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Sunset Stroll on North Schuyler, Bad Momz of Comedy and more

- Sunset Stroll on North Schuyler (Kankakee): Enjoy music, food, local businesses and neighborhood charm at this free, family friendly street event from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 29 in downtown Kankakee. Visit downtownkankakee.com/events/sunset-stroll-north for more information.
- Bad Momz of Comedy (Kankakee): Laugh out loud with the hilarious comedy troupe Bad Momz of Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at The Majestic’s new Remington Speakeasy. Tickets are $30. Visit majesticeventskankakee.com/events for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Music Under the Oaks (Kankakee): The String Quartet of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Cobb Park as part of the Music Under the Oaks series. Visit the Riverview Historic District’s Facebook page for more information.
- Cellist Mike Block (Kankakee): Cellist Mike Block will perform at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Proceeds will benefit the House Preservation Fund. Tickets are $60. Visit wright1900.org/events for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The Kankakee Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
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