Sophie Venckauskas’ hat trick leads Herscher to 8-0 win in sectional semis: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Class 1A Lisle Sectional semifinals

(1)Herscher 8, (2)Chicago Christian 0: Fresh off winning their 10th straight regional title, the Tigers (21-2) became the first 1A team to advance to the Sweet 16. Sophie Venckauskas scored three goals, Danica Woods added two and Gianni Jaime, London Schneider and Natalie Abel each scored one.

Gianna High dished out four assists while Woods, Jaime, Laney Mohler and Allison Venckauskas each had one. Goalkeeper Addie Wilkins and the Tiger defense picked up their 15th shutout of the year. Herscher will play for its third sectional title in five years on Saturday against either (1)Lisle or (3)Peotone.

Baseball

Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinals

(10)Reed-Custer 6, (7)Seneca 2: Alex Fierro pitched the Comets (8-22) to a win over the host Fighting Irish in their postseason opener. He threw all seven innings, allowing just three hits while recording four strikeouts. Dhane Debelak and Cole Yeates drove in two runs apiece while Chase Isaac was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. The Comets will play (2)Coal City on Thursday.

Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals

(7)Grant Park 17, (10)Chicago Air Force Academy (2 inn.): The Dragons (7-15) started postseason play with a bang thanks to a big day from Brody Litton. He went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs while Caiden Krone was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Joey McGinley retired all six batters he faced in order, five on strikeouts, and was 3 for 3 with three doubles, an RBI and three runs. Next up for the Dragons is (2)Dwight on Wednesday.

Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals

(8)Peotone 15, (9)Carver 0 (4 inn.): Tyler Leitelt and Eli Chenoweth both homered as the Blue Devils (4-21) snapped an eight-game skid and opened the postseason with a win. Leitelt was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs while Chenoweth was 1 for 1 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Cole Peppers was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs while Kayden Derkacy pitched four no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Peotone will face (1)Manteno in Wednesday’s semis.

Class 1A Clifton Central Regional quarterfinals

(8)Momence 10, (9)Walther Christian 2: Jackson Ford went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs to help lead Momence (5-14) to a win. Gabe Fitzgerald was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, Kingston Wood was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Greyson Cantwell was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Daulton had eight strikeouts in five innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Momence will play (1)Clifton Central Wednesday.

Class 1A Armstrong Regional quarterfinals

(9)Watseka 9, (8)Hoopeston 3: A seven-run first inning got the Warriors (9-14) off to a strong start in the postseason and allowed them to avenge a 16-4 loss to the Cornjerkers in the regular season. Payton Schaumburg was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Ethan Price was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Braydon Gibson had four strikeouts in 2⅓ relief innings and Andrew Yates had three strikeouts in one inning. Watseka will play (1) Armstrong on Wednesday.

Class 1A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional quarterfinals

(6)Iroquois West 4, (11)Schlarman 3: Aayden Miller pitched the final 2⅔ innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters, to help the Raiders (12-13) hold on for a win. Julian Melgoza was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run while Caleb Fauser was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Owen Hartke was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Brody Mueller was 1 for 3 with a run. Up next for the Raiders is (4)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Thursday’s semifinal.

(7)Fisher 15, (10)Cissna Park 11: The Timberwolves (5-15) brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh but had their season come to an end. Skyler Estay was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run while Wyatt Marcott was was 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, an RBI and two runs.