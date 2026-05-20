5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Pembroke Rodeo, Thursday Harvest Hang at Locavore Farm

- Pembroke Rodeo (Pembroke Township): The Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic is at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 in Pembroke Township. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Visit the page on Facebook for more information.
- Aroma Park Firefighters Dance (Aroma Park): The 75th annual Aroma Firefighters Association Dance begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Aroma Park Boat Club. The evening will include a car show, live music from The Compass Band, food trucks, cash bar and more. This event is open to the public. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Thursday Harvest Hangs (Grant Park): Locavore Farm in Grant Park hosts this weekly event at 6 p.m. Thursdays May 21 through Oct. 29. Enjoy a relaxed dinner, craft drinks, live music, visit the farm animals and browse the market. Admission is $10, and food and drinks must be purchased separately. Visit locavorefarm.com/thursday for more information.
- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The Kankakee Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- Paint & Plant (Kankakee): The B. Harley Bradley House will host a Paint & Plant event at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Guests will paint terracotta planters and learn about local plant life from an experienced gardener. Tickets are $15. Visit wright1900.org/events for more information.
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