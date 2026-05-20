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5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Pembroke Rodeo, Thursday Harvest Hang at Locavore Farm

Pembroke Rodeo

Pembroke Rodeo (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Shaw Local News Network
  1. Pembroke Rodeo (Pembroke Township): The Pembroke Rodeo and Picnic is at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 in Pembroke Township. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Visit the page on Facebook for more information.
  2. Aroma Park Firefighters Dance (Aroma Park): The 75th annual Aroma Firefighters Association Dance begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Aroma Park Boat Club. The evening will include a car show, live music from The Compass Band, food trucks, cash bar and more. This event is open to the public. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  3. Thursday Harvest Hangs (Grant Park): Locavore Farm in Grant Park hosts this weekly event at 6 p.m. Thursdays May 21 through Oct. 29. Enjoy a relaxed dinner, craft drinks, live music, visit the farm animals and browse the market. Admission is $10, and food and drinks must be purchased separately. Visit locavorefarm.com/thursday for more information.
  4. Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The Kankakee Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
  5. Paint & Plant (Kankakee): The B. Harley Bradley House will host a Paint & Plant event at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Guests will paint terracotta planters and learn about local plant life from an experienced gardener. Tickets are $15. Visit wright1900.org/events for more information.
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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois