5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Comedian Pat Tomasulo, Rhubarb Festival and more this weekend

- Comedian Pat Tomasulo (Kankakee): Chicago-based comedian Pat Tomasulo of WGN News will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. Visit kvta.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- 36th Annual Rhubarb Festival (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Museum will host the Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17. The event will have entertainment, games, crafts, activities and of course, rhubarb pie. Visit kankakeecountymuseum.com for more information.
- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The Kankakee Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- Friday Night Lights Racing (Kankakee): Enjoy weekly racing at the Kankakee County Speedway at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15. This week features the Big Wheel Race, in addition to the weekly racing. Admission is $15 for adults. Kids 11 and under are free. Visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com for more information.
- Heroes of the Valley (Kankakee): Enjoy a family-friendly event at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 15. The event will have skating, interactive activities, heroic character meet and greets, and plenty of fun. Visit kvpd.com/events/heroes-of-the-valley for more information.
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