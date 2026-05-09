Birth announcements: Kankakee County - May 9, 2026

Jesus Vazquez and Niriam Villafuerte Dominguez, Kankakee, girl, Mia Eliana, April 27, second child.

Anthony and Ashley Pappas, Grant Park, boy, Nico Alexander, April 27, fifth child.

Alexander and Megan Babcock, Bourbonnais, girl, Adalyn Rose, April 28, third child.

Skycloud Swope and Ashley Splear, Kankakee, boy, Orion Rudy, April 30, first child.

Sean Lowry and Tatyana Briner, Milford, girl, Cataleya Sorayah Tabitha, May 1, third child.

Maikol Laiton Mahecha and Fabiana Diaz Arango, Bradley, boy, Eilan Mateo, May 2, second child.

Michael and Megan Edmonds, Limestone, girl, Maelle Ann, May 2, first child. The mother is the former Megan Wendlick.

Johnny and Carla Fedder, Watseka, girl, Amaiah Jade, May 3, second child.

Ryan and Danielle Daly, Bradley, girl, Ara Marie, May 5, fourth child