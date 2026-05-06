Lydia Hammond leads Bradley-Bourbonnais softball to win over Lincoln-Way East: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Boilermakers (19-6, 7-3 SouthWest Suburban) continued their dominant stretch of conference play, downing the second-place Griffins on the road for their seventh straight conference win. Lydia Hammond hit a two-run home run in the top of the first, and after allowing a run in the bottom of the first, cruised for the final six innings to pick up the win.

She allowed seven hits and had five strikeouts to no walks. Shannon Lee was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs while Leila Middlebrook was 2 for 4 with a run.

Bishop McNamara 18, Mahomet-Seymour 4 (4 inn.): Rhaya DePaolo helped lead the Fightin’ Irish (12-5) to their fifth straight win and fourth straight game scoring in double digits. She was 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Maddy Weiland was 4 for 4 with an RBI and four runs while Sophia Piggush was 3 for 4 with a walk and four runs. Reagan Kaner had three RBIs while Gabby Burnett, Emma Thyfault and Camille Czako each had two.

Wilmington 3, Peotone 0: Taryn Gilbert allowed just two hits in a dominant outing as the visiting Wildcats (19-5, 11-0 Illinois Central Eight) completed the series sweep. She had five strikeouts and did not issue a walk. Keeley Walsh and Nina Egizio each had three hits, with Walsh scoring a run and Egizio driving one in, while Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Sophie Klawitter allowed eight hits and had eight strikeouts in seven innings for the Blue Devils (8-12, 1-10). She also went 1 for 3 with a single while her sister Mary Klawitter was 1 for 3 with a double.

Manteno 18, Coal City 7 (6 inn.): After getting a walkoff win Monday, the Panthers (17-5, 10-2 ICE) ran away with a road win Tuesday to finish off the sweep. Aubrie Goudreau was a triple shy of the cycle, going 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs. Savannah Watkins also drove in four runs scored three, going 3 for 5 with a double and a triple, while Ginny Kvasnicka was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run.

The Coalers (15-12, 7-5) had Addison Harvey and Calleigh Hamilton each drive in two runs. Masyn Kuder was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run.

Reed-Custer 6, Streator 5: The visiting Comets (14-7, 8-3 ICE) scored twice in the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and held on for a conference win. Mackenzie Foote was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two runs while Kamryn Wilkey, Avery Vanek and Kirstin Klein each had an RBI. Sophia Moyers pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Herscher 5, Lisle 1: Chloe Kinkade homered twice, once to left field and once to right, to power the Tigers (11-14, 6-5 ICE) to a home win. She finished with three RBIs while Lexi Crawford was 1 for 3 with a run. Anna Lesage allowed just three hits in seven strong innings, surrendering just one unearned run with five strikeouts and a walk.

Beecher 10, Donovan 1: Taylor Norkus racked up 16 strikeouts for the Bobcats in the first game of a home doubleheader, allowing just one hit and an unearned run. Maddy Grooms and Grace Wuest each drove in a pair of runs while Liliana Irwin and Makenzie Johnson each had three hits, an RBI and a run. Makenna Albert finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Laylah Lou Walters reached on an error for the Wildcats and came around to score. Bailey Henneike was 1 for 3.

Beecher 18, Donovan 1 (4 inn.): Carmela Irwin didn’t give up a hit in four innings for the Bobcats (22-0, 12-0 River Valley), walking two and allowing an unearned run, and also went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Grace Wuest was 1 for 4 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs while Makenzie Johnson, Allie Johnson and Liliana Irwin drove in two runs apiece.

The Wildcats (9-7, 6-6) had Madelyn Loy and Chloe Ponton each walk. Lily Anderson reached on an error and scored a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Grant Park 1: Two of the area’s top pitchers battled it out Tuesday, but Maddie Simms and the visiting Panthers (16-9, 9-2 RVC) got the best of Cheyenne Hayes and the Dragons (15-4, 8-3) in a key conference battle. Simms had 16 strikeouts and allowed just five hits in seven innings. Brynn Christensen was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run to lead the Panther offense while Bree Stein was 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Hayes allowed just six hits and three runs, one earned, while striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Abigail Garcia was 2 for 3 with an RBI single that drove in Mackenna Wells.

Clifton Central 11, Momence 3: Emily Ponton picked up the win for the host Comets (6-15, 5-6 RVC), striking out eight over seven innings, while also going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Mia Perzee was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Alexa White was 1 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run. Rayven Perkins double, walked and scored three runs.

Momence (4-10, 4-7) had Emma Varnak go 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Jaesyn Walk was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs.

Baseball

Coal City 9, Manteno 8 (11 inn.): In a continuation of Monday’s game that was suspended by lightning tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh, the Coalers survived a wild two-day, extra-inning affair. Gavin Berger scored the winning run in the top of the 11th on a sac fly from Carter Nicholson. Lance Cuddy worked 4⅔ innings across both days, allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts, while also going 2 for 5 with a walk and solo home run to lead off the game on Monday. Kellen Forsythe picked up the win, throwing 1⅓ shutout innings to end it Tuesday.

The Panthers Brendan Jedlicka work the seventh inning Monday and all four innings Tuesday. He allowed just three hits and one run with seven strikeouts. Gio Arrigo was 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run while Tyler Buehler was 3 for 6 with a home run and three runs.

Manteno 4, Coal City 0: After being unable to pick up a walkoff win in the continued game to start the day, the Panthers (14-5, 8-4 Illinois Central Eight) rebounded to hand the host Coalers (18-7, 11-1 ICE) their first conference loss. Connor Harrod got the start, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings while Gio Arrigo closed out the game with 1 ⅓ shutout innings. Harrod also scored two runs while Tyler Buehler and Braden Campbell each drove in a run.

Lance Cuddy, Bobby Rodriguez, Connor Henline and Carter Nicholson each had a hit for the Coalers, who were shut out for the second time this season.

Lockport 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Boilermakers (6-15, 0-9 SouthWest Suburban) battled with one of the state’s top teams on the road, ultimately coming up short after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh and bringing the tying run to the plate. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs while Liam Martin threw three shutout innings and Nate Lindsay threw two.

Wheaton Academy 8, Bishop McNamara 4: The Fightin’ Irish (14-6, 9-3 Chicagoland Christian) had a five-game winning streak snapped with a road loss. Gavin Jones was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs while Braylon Ricketts was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 14, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): Ryan Kettman did a little of everything for the Wildcats (15-5-1, 10-2 ICE) in a road win. He was 4 for 4 with a walk, a steal, three doubles, five RBIs and two runs while also allowing four hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven. Nash Rink was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run while Cooper Holman was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs.

For the Blue Devils (3-16, 1-10), Declan McMaster was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run while Devin Lynch was 1 for 1 with an RBI double.

Gardner-South Wilmington 22, Grant Park 1 (4 inn.): The visiting Panthers (10-8, 5-4 River Valley) had 11 walks and 10 hits to put up a new season high in runs. Aiden Himes was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs while Case Christensen and Reed Millette had two hits, three RBIs and two runs apiece. Caden Christensen picked up the win, striking out four batters in two shutout innings.

For the Dragons (5-13, 4-7), Joey McGinley was 2 for 2 with a solo home run.

Beecher 12, Bloom 5: The visiting Bobcats (14-8) piled on eight runs over the final three innings to get back in the win column after having a seven-game win streak snapped in their last game. Noah Hanson was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs while Tyler Doran was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Chasten Clegg threw 2⅔ shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Herscher 15, Lisle 5 (6 inn): In a continuation of Monday’s suspended game at Lisle, the Tigers scored nine total runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Cooper Meredith was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Nash Brubaker was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Gaige Brown was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs and an RBI. He also earned the win in relief, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning four in three shutout innings.

Herscher 4, Lisle 4: The back end of the Tigers’ (20-7-1, 4-2-1) ICE series was called early due to darkness. Brubaker hit a three-run home run. Brown singled, walked and scored twice. Tanner Jones (4 R, 2 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 4 K) and Cam Baker (0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, K) each pitched three innings.

Clifton Central 12, Momence 2 (5 inn.): Blake Chandler got the win on the mound and also went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run to lead the Comets (13-4-1, 8-0 RVC) to their fifth straight win. He had nine strikeouts and allowed just three hits in five innings. Derek Meier was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and four runs out of the leadoff spot.

Momence (4-9, 3-6) were led by Sam Fitzgerald, who went 1 for 2 with a two-run home run.

St. Anne 22, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn).: At home, the Cardinals 8-8, 5-4 RVC) scored 15 runs in the third and got their 22 runs on just nine hits. Dalton Duncan was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Matthew Langellier doubled, drove in a pair and scored three runs. Brandon Schoth struck out eight and walked no one in a one-hitter.

Track and field

Bishop McNamara throws meet: Bishop McNamara hosted a four-school throws meet Tuesday, where the Fightin’ Irish boys earned a sweep. Cale Hamilton (15.57 m) won the shot put over Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Joel Morrical (14.40) and Fightin’ Irish teammate Brock Clott (13.87). Clott won the discus (50.10) over Kankakee’s Kendrick Crite (46.33) and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ty Berry (41.72).

Iroquois West’s Phylicity Leonard swept the girls side, throwing 10.78 in the shot put and 33.23 in the discus. Fellow Raider Peyton Howe (10.64) was second in the shot put and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Kelsi Bade (29.06) took third in the discus.

Reed-Custer meet: Herscher (71 points) won a wildly competitive five-team meet in Braidwood. The Tigers bested Clifton Central (66), Reed-Custer (65), Peotone (61) and Wilmington (55).

Gabriel Kelly in the pole vault (2.92) and Deagan Sowa in the triple jump (11.42) were winners for Herscher.

For Clifton Central, Jake Thompson swept the shot put (13.75) and discus (41.63) and Jake Poole won the 1,600 meters (5:14.53). The 4x400 relay of Jackson Kelly, Peyton Epley, Parker Waselewski and Ryder Williamson (4:27.87) won unopposed, as did the 4x800 relay of Epley, Kyler Pettigrew, Wyatt Arseneau and Beau Williams (11:50.05).

Reed-Custer saw Tanner Gullquist in the long jump (5.39) and Damian Andrade in the 800 meters (2:25.43) earn gold.

Greyson Denney won the 3,200 meters for Peotone (11:40.24), who also scored wins in the 4x100 relay from Declan Ekhart, Zachary Chenoweth, Benjamin Johnson and John Meneses (49.71) and the 4x200 relay from Ekhart, Meneses, Chenoweth and Adam Murray (1:44.94).

Wilmington swept the sprints, as Fynn Bryant won both the 100 meters (11.66) and 200 meters (24.00) and Billy Moore won the 400 meters (50.26).

On the girls side, Clifton Central ran away with 120 points, topping Herscher (66), Reed-Custer (44), Wilmington (28) and Peotone (9).

Clifton Central got first-place finishes from Savanah Reed in the 100 meters (13.66), Alexis Schultz in the 800 meters (2:38.83), Addison Cambridge in the 3,200 meters (15:38.71), Ashtynn Rosenbrock in the shot put (10.65), Lia Prairie in the discus (37.09) and Emma Koch in the high jump (1.32).

Kelly O’Connor won the 400 meters for Herscher (1:03.45), who also saw Fabienne Houberg win the pole vault (2.75).

Reed-Custer saw Sarah Urban win the 300 meters (59.07) and Kaitlyn Lantka take both the long jump (4.40) and triple jump (9.34).

Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg won the 200 meters (26.94) and 100 hurdles (15.40), while Lailah Beck won the 1,600 meters (6:30.60).

Peotone’s best finish were third-place days from Bailey Schultz in the 1,600 meters (8:09.40) and Annalyse Bergeron in the shot put (9.15).

Boys volleyball

Thornridge d. Kankakee 25-18, 25-21: The Kays 9-9, 1-3 Southland) were unable to extend the game after a close second set. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls soccer

Peotone 2, Lisle 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the host Blue Devils (9-4, 5-1 ICE), who scored a goal in each half to pick up their seventh shutout win on the year.

Coal City 4, Reed-Custer 1: The Coalers (2-13-2, 2-5 ICE) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a home win over the Comets (5-6-1, 3-3). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.