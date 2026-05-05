Manteno’s newest park opens

Manteno Mayor Annette LaMore cuts the ribbon at Rock Creek Park on April 28, 2026, officially welcoming visitors to the new Wildlife and Pollinator preserve. (Lee Provost)

With the snip of a very large pair of scissors, Manteno Mayor Annette LaMore officially opened the newest park within the village.

The park, however, is far from the typical park that first comes to mind.

Yes, there is a play set on site, but the bulk of this 21-acre development, which has been in the development phase for about seven years, is more about nature and its enjoyment than turf fields, asphalt walking paths, and fire pits.

Located within the Rock Creek Estates subdivision, this low-lying area, prone to swampy conditions, will now be home to nature thanks to the creation of the Rock Creek Wildflower and Pollinator Area.

The village’s 13th park will be a natural setting where birds, butterflies – in particular monarch butterflies – and small animals can seek out the assortment of wildflowers and native prairie grasses, but also a place for residents to enjoy with a walk, run, or even better, a place to watch nature unfold before their eyes.

In all, the project cost village taxpayers only about $7,000, thanks to volunteers and organizational donations.

The village’s largest park is Legacy Park, a 60-acre setting, said Jim Hanley, the Manteno public works director. In total, the village manages about 200 acres of parks.

Manteno is not served by a park district.

In the varying stages of development since 2017, the park is not connected to any other park through paths, as many of the village parks are.

However, the village sought to plant a park in this area east of Illinois Route 50 for the newly planted subdivision, which still has many lots available.

Gift for future generations

Before the cutting of the ribbon, which was hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, to officially welcome the park into the village, Beckie Green, master naturalist for Volunteer Natural Land Steward, said the goal is to have the park maintained through volunteers’ willing hands.

She noted various organizations have also stepped forward to help weed the park to keep out invasive grasses, as there is constant attention needed to keep this setting as close to its prairie days as possible.

It will take years for all plants to firmly take root and prosper.

“This is a gift for future generations,” Green said shortly after the ribbon was cut. “We want people to enjoy the nature trail.”

The park has already been seeded three times with grasses and wildflowers.

The park actually was started with help from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Monarch Project.

The Monarch Project is a statewide initiative started in 2014, aiming to add 150 million new milkweed stems and bolster nectar resources by 2038.

Through the project, more than 3,000 acres of monarch habitat have been planted. The results show that Illinois has added an estimated 108 million milkweed stems during the first 10 years of the program.

LaMore, who could not spend much time at the celebration due to meeting commitments, congratulated the volunteers and village workers for making the area near the Rock Creek waters a Manteno asset.

“Thank you and your team,” she said to Green. “Thank you so much for beautifying our town.”

In addition to IDOT and the Monarch Project, the Rock Creek Wildflower and Pollinator Area was assisted by Pheasants Forever, Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, National Resource and Conservation, Pizzo and Associates, and Dynamic Designs.

Hanley said people may believe the preserve is nothing but weeds, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“These are the plants that are meant to be here. This is a very unique spot and every changing season will bring something new.”