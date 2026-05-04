KCC’s agriculture horticulture technology program centers hands-on learning

William Tatro, a student of Kankakee Community College's Agriculture and Horticulture program, works in the college's greenhouse during a plant propagation course on Feb. 19, 2026. (Provided by Kankakee Community College)

Of all the places one could study agriculture, Kankakee County has to be among the best.

With farming deeply ingrained in the community, there’s no shortage of chances to learn about the subject.

Kankakee Community College takes full advantage of that fact.

KCC’s Agriculture and Horticulture program, formally called Agri-Hort Technology, centers on hands-on learning and real-world industry experience and connections.

For providing opportunities that fuel the culture and economy of agriculture in the county, KCC is recognized as an Innovator in Agriculture for the Daily Journal’s 2026 Progress Awards.

Katelynn Ohrt, assistant dean of business, technology and human services, has overseen the program for 12 years.

She is a graduate of Herscher High School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she completed a master’s degree in agricultural leadership, education and communication.

In addition to her passion for education, agriculture and horticulture, Ohrt said she enjoys helping others find their passion.

Ohrt and four adjunct professors teach a variety of courses within the program, which has about 40 students enrolled.

Degree options include an agriculture associate of science degree or an agri-hort technology associate of applied science degree.

Certificates include an agriculture advanced certificate, horticulture advanced certificate, or smaller certificates in the areas of agriculture, horticulture and local foods.

The program is “stackable,” meaning students can start off with a smaller certificate, then take more courses to obtain the advanced certificate and continue stacking courses toward an associate’s degree.

Some of the courses are soil science, plant science, animal science, engineering applications, integrated pest management, introduction to farm steading, fruit and vegetable production, introduction to horticulture science, greenhouse operations and plant propagation.

“It’s a diverse degree,” Ohrt said. “There are lots of different specialties within agriculture and horticulture.”

Students get their hands dirty tending to plants in a 2,500-square-foot greenhouse, which includes an aquaponics unit with goldfish and koi.

Students can also grow plants outside in a garden area and a high tunnel.

“In the class, we might talk about the proper use of tools, then we are able to go outside and do some pruning and practice safe use of those tools,” Ohrt said.

Guest speakers visit the classroom to share industry knowledge, and field trips are taken to local businesses.

Within the associate of applied science degree, students are required to complete an internship of 160 hours or a special topics course.

Internships have been completed at a grain elevator, plant nurseries, greenhouses and agricultural manufacturers.

“The local industry is very supportive of the program,” Ohrt said.

The special topics course is for students interested in entrepreneurship.

In the course, they conduct industry research, make a business plan and present it at the end of the semester.

Additionally, students can join KCC’s horticulture club, which meets monthly.

The club has assisted Catholic Charities with its raised garden beds, the city of Kankakee’s 5th Avenue Community Garden, and the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club.

“Our connection with the community is really strong,” Ohrt said.

The club is now preparing for the KCC commencement ceremony, as members grow the geraniums that line the front of the stage for graduation.

Ohrt has a lot of student success stories.

One student got his start in the horticulture pathway and went on to become successful in the cannabis industry. He now serves on the advisory committee for the Agriculture and Horticulture program.

Other students have gone into agricultural sales, become part owner of a local greenhouse, work as local florists or gone on to a university to become agriculture teachers.