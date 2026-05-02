Local talent impresses at Herscher Invite

Herscher's Kelly O'Connor, left, and Bishop McNamara's Ana Franceschini run the 800 meters at the Herscher Invite Friday, May 1, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Between cross country in the fall and track and field in the spring, it almost seems as if Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor has been a standout prep runner for a decade.

Yet somehow, the senior and future Valparaiso runner still had her eighth and final Herscher Invite, and fourth such event in track and field, sneak up on her Friday night.

“It’s really bittersweet,” O’Connor said. “It did come up on me really, really fast. I feel like we’re getting to that postseason, so it’s one of my last few meets before sectional and state meets.”

O’Connor took second in both the 800 meters (2:24.03) and 1,600 meters (5:36.50), the latter won by Manteno phenom Klarke Goranson (5:10.36) and was joined by Taylor Foltz, Randi Chaplinski and Fabienne Houberg in the fourth-place 4x400 relay team (4:34.29) in her final home meet.

Dwight (101 points) won the boys side and Coal City (72) was the girls team champion at the 17-team meet, but if there was any individual that was the biggest winner of the day, it would be hard to argue against Wilmington sophomore McKenna Van Tilburg.

Wilmington's McKenna Van Tilburg leads the pack to the finish line of the 100 hurdles at the Herscher Invite Friday, May 1, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Van Tilburg swept the 100 hurdles (14.47 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.77) and made it a 4-for-4 day by also taking the 100 meters (12.42) and 200 meters (26.27). In the 100 hurdles, she bested a familiar face, Reed-Custer junior Alyssa Wollenzein (15.84).

As conference rivals who have grown up competing against one another, outside of the few seconds they spend looking to beat one another, the pair have developed quite a friendship.

“It’s pretty fun,” Van Tilburg said. “We like to talk. … We push each other every time we see each other in a race."

Wollenzein, who also took third in the high jump (1.42 meters), was a freshman phenom two years ago before seeing Van Tilburg do the same last year. And like her friendly rival, she appreciates both how the pair push each other and get along.

“Better competition makes you push harder to complete your goals, so it’s really good to face someone faster than you to push you to your limits. ...” Wollenzein said. “Usually that’s not how it goes, because people take it to heart. It’s just good competition, we’re both proud of each other, whoever wins.”

Herscher Track Invite Bishop McNamara's Trinitee Thompson receives the handoff from Dylan Pallissard during the 4x200 relay race at the Herscher Track Invite on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Wollenzein’s Comets teammate Isabella Dixon won the 400 meters (1:00.63) and the pole vault (3.05). Another freshman, Manteno’s DeLanie Monroe, won the 3,200 meters (12:46.98).

Bishop McNamara’s 4x100 relay team of Dylan Pallisard, Trinitee Thompson, Jaide Burse and Jersey Slone won with a 51.63. Alexis Schultz, Katelyn Schultz, Savannah Reed and Eriannah Martinez of Clifton Central won the 4x800 (10:47.76).

In the field, Manteno’s Sophia Most won the discus (37.99) and Iroquois West’s Peyton Howe the shot put (10.63). Fellow Raider Audrey Griffin won the high jump (1.52). The first-place Coalers got wins from Marina Figge in the long jump (4.93) and Ella Wills in the triple jump (9.73).

From left, Kankakee's George Noble, Prairie Central's Collin Kilgus and St. Anne's Aden Pinson race to the finish of the 100 meters at the Herscher Invite Friday, May 1, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

A year ago, St. Anne’s Aden Pinson suffered a left hip injury at the Herscher Invite. Although he still managed to make it to state in the 100 meters, there’s no doubt his injury lingered into the postseason for the speedy sprinter and jolting jumper.

He had a slight tweak again Friday, this time on his right side, but was able to fight through to take third in a neck-and-neck 100 meters (11.25) and second by a hair in the long jump (6.05), also working on a Cardinals 4x100 relay that took fourth (45.70).

“Track is my everything, so it’s really important to me. ...” Pinson said of trying to make it to state with a clean bill of health. “I’ve been doing it so long, it’s just part of me.”

Since he won the 100 meters at Watseka on April 13, Pinson’s yet to find a gold medal in the fastest event in three meets since. Particularly at a big meet like Friday that hosted several schools and opponents he’ll see soon in the postseason, Pinson knows how valuable the lessons he can take away from the night are.

“These past three meets have been really humbling,” Pinson said. “I have a lot of improvements to make. I ran a really good time at Watseka and ever since then I haven’t touched it. My goal is to get into the 10s, and I can’t get there. It’s a lot.”

Herscher Track Invite Kankakee's Dominic White hands the baton to Kymani Billings during the 4x200 relay race at the Herscher Track Invite on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Wilmington’s Billy Moore won the 200 meters. Herscher saw freshman Evan Benoit (10:12.78) best senior teammate Jeremy Szepelak (10:15.70) in the 3,200. Manteno’s Nick Honkisz won the 110 hurdles (15.52).

In the relays, Wilmington’s team of Fynn Bryant, Nate Cupples, Jimmy Lewsader and Moore took first in the 4x100 (44.76). Zyair Turner, George Noble, Dominic White and Kymani Billings won the 4x200 (1:31.94) for Kankakee.

Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner won the high jump (1.83). Spencer Vaira of Coal City won the pole vault (3.20).