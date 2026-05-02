Bradley OKs $22.9M budget

With the new fiscal year beginning May 1, the Bradley Village Board approved its FY 2027 budget. (Tiffany Blanchette)

An almost $23 million budget, about $700,000 less than the 2026 version, was unanimously approved this week by the Bradley Village Board.

Trustees ratified the revenues of $22.9 million and expenses of $21.5 million, meaning the budget had a surplus of $1.4 million.

The budget year begins May 1 and concludes April 30, 2027.

Bradley finance director Rob Romo described the budget as conservative, meaning revenues from sources such as sales and hotel taxes are modestly projected even though they have been climbing annually in recent years.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Romo said after the meeting when explaining the budget numbers.

The village is projecting $8.6 million in traditional sales taxes from the 6.25% rate, of which the village collects 1 percentage point from that figure. The $8.6 million total is a $200,000 reduction from the projected April 30, 2026, end-of-year total.

The village also is anticipating collecting $5.7 million from the 1-percentage-point sales tax voters approved a few years ago.

This $5.7 million total is down $75,000 from the projected FY 2026 collection of $5.8 million, even though Romo anticipated only $5,450,000 when last year’s budget was approved.

Within the specially created business district, the village is on pace to collect $4.65 million through its sales tax within the business district boundaries. In the FY 2027 budget, Romo has scaled the number to $4.5 million.

In total, these three taxes will generate an anticipated $19.07 million this year, which the number is, once again, being lowered to $18.6 million for FY2027

The final FY 2026 sales tax collection will not be determined for another 60 to 90 days, per notification from the state.

In FY 2025, the village had sales taxes of $8,279,546, and in FY 2025, the total was $8,120,147.

In FY 2025, the village collected $5,578,871 from the non-home-rule sales tax, and in FY 2024, the total was $5,601,309.

The village also gained $23,460 from the state tax on the sale of marijuana and an additional $200,000 in its own 3% tax rate on village based marijuana sales from its two licensed locations.

The village also is projecting $400,000 in gaming fees from its licensed video poker machines scattered throughout the community. Its current year total will be near $426,500.

Village taxpayers also will be funding the police department with $8.95 million; fire department, $3.25 million; and public works, $2.09 million.