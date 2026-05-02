Aiden Fitzgerald scores winning run for Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Morris 8: Just two batters after his RBI double tied things up, Aiden Fitzgerald scored on a passed ball for host Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-14). Fitzgerald and Jackson Cieslik each drove in a pair, Cody Youngblood had two hits and Keaton Allison singled, scored and drove in a run.

Andrew Kubal allowed five unearned runs on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Jace Boudreau was the winning pitcher after allowing an earned run on three hits and two strikeouts in 1⅔ innings.

Bishop McNamara 11, Hope Academy 5: Gavin Jones and Ian Irps both homered, Irps’ a grand slam, in an offensive explosion for the visiting Fightin’ Irish (13-5, 8-2 Chicagoland Christian). Coen Demack was 3 for 5 with a double and a run. Nick Pignatiello had two hits, runs and RBIs apiece.

Preston Payne allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts over six strong innings, and also went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Herscher 5, Beecher 4: At home, the Tigers (18-7) rallied from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth, highlighted by Tanner Jones’ go-ahead RBI single. Jones and Colton Carson each had a single and two RBIs. Mason Roberts and Gaige Brown singled and scored. Cam Baker threw five innings of shutout relief ball, allowing two hits and walks apiece while fanning five.

Easton Lane allowed three earned runs on five hits, four walks and six strikeouts for the Bobcats (13-8), and was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and two runs. Tyler Doran was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Watseka 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8: At home, Watseka (6-10, 2-5 Vermilion Valley) saw Payton Schamburg go 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Brayden Shepherd doubled twice, drove in a run and scored three times. Austin Morris was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs.

Ethan Price allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits, six walks and a strikeout in 2⅓ innings before Hunter Wolfe allowed four unearned runs on four hits, six walks and a strikeout in 3⅔ innings.

Minooka 7, Wilmington 2: At home, Zach Ohlund was 3 for 3 and finished a triple short of the cycle, but the Wildcats (13-5-1) were otherwise stymied. Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 and scored, while Cooper Holman was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Tyler Krand allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Milford 2: On the road, the Bearcats (10-9, 4-3 VVC) had a three-hit day from Aiden Frerichs. Hixon Lafond doubled and scored.

Cissna Park 10, Oakwood 5: At Oakwood, Cissna Park (4-10, 3-7 VVC) got two hits apiece from Joah Henrichs (four RBIs), Jream Renteria (three runs) and Austin Kaeb (two RBIs).

Henrichs allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, three walks and six strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Armstrong 4, Iroquois West 0: At home, Caleb Fauser had the lone hit for the Raiders (7-9, 4-3 VVC). Brody Mueller allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits, a walk and four strikeouts in four innings. Julian Melgoza allowed a hit, walked four and fanned five in three innings of relief.

Softball

Herscher 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: At home, Lexi Crawford and Keira Ahramovich both homered as part of their four-hit days for the Tigers (9-14). Crawford also doubled, drove in three and scored four times. Ahramovich drove in four and scored twice. Lily Tucek allowed five earned runs on nine hits, three walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Maddie Simms had a three-hit day for G-SW (16-9). She also allowed eight earned runs on eight hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. Kayla Scheuber doubled and drove in three. Ella Mack was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Peotone 11, Momence 0 (5 inn.): At home, Sophie Klawitter fanned 11 in a two-hit shutout and had an RBI double for Peotone (8-10). Mary Klawitter was 3 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Adyson Kosmos was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Abigail Christenbury had an RBI triple and scored.

Jaesyn Walk and Kinsley Young had the two hits for Momence (4-9).

Watseka 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (6 inn.): Lilly Kingdon did it all for the host Warriors (12-7, 4-4 VVC). She walked two and struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout to go along with a 2 for 3 day at the plate that included a homer and three RBIs.

Kyah Westerfield, Thayren Rigsby and Emma Klopp each had two hits. Westerfield tripled, doubled, scored and drove in three. Rigsby doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Klopp doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Iroquois West 10, Armstrong 0 (6 inn.): Autumn Miller walked three and struck out eight in a one-hitter for the host Raiders (8-10, 2-3 VVC). Tessa Pankey doubled twice, drove in three and scored. Jordyn Meents tripled, scored and drove in a run.

Milford/Cissna Park 6, Bismarck-Henning 5: On the road, Lillie Harris drove in Addison Lucht with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh for the Bearcats (10-5, 4-2 VVC). Lucht homered, walked three times, drove in a pair and scored thrice.

Sydney Seyfert was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Kami Muehling doubled twice and scored. Ellie Schwartz threw a complete game and allowed five earned runs on eight hits, a walk and two strikeouts.

Morris 11, Wilmington 3 (8 inn.): An eight-run Morris eighth was the difference for a Wilmington team that had scored 31 runs in its first two games of the week.

Molly Southall doubled and scored. Ally Allgood was 2 for 4 with a run. Taylor Stefancic (RBI) and Meredith Marquardt (two RBIs) each singled. Lexi Strohm allowed five earned runs on six hits, four walks and a strikeout in 4⅔ innings.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 3, Beecher 0: No stats were available as the Kays (12-2-1, 8-0 Southland) stayed perfect in conference play at Beecher (11-5-1, 4-3).

Girls track and field

Urbana Invite: At the 14-team meet in Urbana, Kankakee (90 points) took second and Bradley-Bourbonnais (17) took 12th.

Kankakee got wins from Essence Bell in the 200 meters (25.31), and from the 4x100 relay team of DaMarianna Tooles, Bell, Jemya Williams and Trinity Noble.

Annelise Schneider led the Boilermakers with a third-place finish in the high jump (1.42).