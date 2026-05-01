Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee softball both stay hot in conference play: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Stagg 1 (5 inn.): The host Boilermakers (18-6, 6-3 SouthWest Suburban) picked up their sixth straight SWSC win behind a strong outing from Tatum McCabe, who allowed just four hits and had five strikeouts in five innings.

Liv Woolman was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs and Bristol Schriefer was 2 for 3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs. Leila Middlebrook scored three runs while Alayna Sykes had two RBIs. The Boilermakers also stole 10 bases, led by Sophia Darling with three.

Kankakee 24, Bloom 17: With a final score that looks more at home in football season, the Kays (8-4, 8-3 Southland) won for the fifth time in the last six games. Mikaylah Santoyo was 3 for 3 with two walks, four RBIs and six runs scored while Tay’La Tooles and Adleigh Cunningham each scored four runs. Lillian Landis was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs while LaMaryah Smith and Madison Covington each drove in three runs.

Beecher 16, Reed-Custer 4 (6 inn.): Grace Wuest drove in six runs, finishing 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles, as the Bobcats (20-0) ran away with a road win. Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 3 with two walks, a triple, two RBIs and three runs while Allie Johnson and Kamryn Kasput each had two RBIs. Taylor Norkus picked up the win, allowing eight hits in six innings to go with seven strikeouts.

The Comets (12-7) scored the third most runs of any team against Beecher so far this season. Mackenzie Foote was 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Kirstin Klein was 2 for 3 with a run.

Herscher 18, El-Paso Gridley 16: Chloe Kinkade homered twice to center field to lead the Tigers (8-14) to a road win in a slugfest. She finished 4 for 4 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs while Lily Tucek was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs. Anna Lesage also drove in four runs, going 2 for 5, while Reese Hartman was 1 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs.

Momence 13, St. Anne 2 (5 inn.): Emma Varnak belted a pair of home runs in the fifth inning for Momence (4-8, 4-6 RVC), starting an eight-run rally with a solo shot to leadoff the inning and ending the game early with a two-run home run. She was 3 for 5 with five RBIs while also pitching all five innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Alexis Cook was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs while Jaesyn Walk was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs.

The Cardinals (1-12, 0-9) got hits from Tessa DeYoung, Tatum Kirkland, Miamora Saldivar and Leah Lobaugh, with DeYoung having an RBI.

Manteno 13, Streator 6: Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs to lead the Panthers (15-5, 8-2 Illinois Central Eight) to their highest-scoring game in two weeks. Mia Shedwill was 3 for 3 and Alyssa Singleton was 2 for 5, with each scoring three runs. Savannah Watkins and Mady Dye had two RBIs apiece.

Grant Park 5, Marian Catholic 3: The Dragons (13-3) snapped a three-game skid with a home win, outlasting a three-run rally from Spartans in the seventh. Cheyenne Hayes had three strikeouts in the seventh to end that rally. She had 13 strikeouts and allowed just five hits in seven innings. She was also 1 for 3 with a two-run home run while Adelyn Karstensen was 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Reegan Thompson was 1 for 3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run.

Watseka 11, Hoopeston 1 (6 inn.): The Warriors (11-7, 3-4 VVC) snapped a three-game skid with a conference win at home. Lilly Kingdon allowed just three hits in six strong innings, racking up 11 strikeouts. Kirra Elliott was 1 for 4 with a three-run home run while Thayren Rigsby was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Kyah Westerfield was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Donovan 19, Illinois Lutheran 2 (4 inn.): The Wildcats (9-5, 6-4 River Valley) needed just eight hits to wrap up the conference sweep, taking advantage of 10 Charger errors. Laylah Lou Walters, Bailey Henneike and Chloe Ponton each scored four runs despite Ponton (1 for 4) being the only one with a hit. Lily Anderson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs while Madelyn Loy and Piper Michl had three RBIs apiece.

Baseball

Clifton Central 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: The host Comets (12-4-1, 7-0 RVC) escaped with their second straight one-run win over the Panthers (9-7, 4-4) to keep their unbeaten conference streak alive. Brayden Meents battled through seven innings, allowing one run in the first and two in the seventh while striking out seven, while also going 1 for 3 with a solo home run. Derek Meier was 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

The Panthers got two hits apiece from Case Christensen and Caden Christensen, with Case scoring a run and Caden driving in a run. Case also struck out three batters in two shutout relief innings.

Beecher 16, Grant Park 0 (3 inn.): Tyler Doran went 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs to lead the Bobcats (13-7, 7-3 RVC) to their seventh straight win and a conference sweep. Chase Maher allowed one hit and had six strikeouts in three shutout innings. Chasten Clegg had three RBIs while Gavin Van Ness, Noah Hanson and Domenico Camilleri had two RBIs apiece.

Joey McGinley was 1 for 1 for the Dragons (5-11, 4-5).

St. Anne/Donovan 7, Momence 4: The Cardinals (6-8, 3-4 RVC) snapped a five-game losing streak with a home win, earning a conference split. Preston Harrington-Dewitt was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Liam Goodrich was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Caleb Behrends was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Momence (4-8, 3-5) had Sam Fitzgerald go 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Jackson Ford go 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Wilmington 8, Reed-Custer 3: Big days from Declan Moran and Ryan Kettman helped the host Wildcats (13-4-1, 8-2 ICE) to the seventh straight win. Moran was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs while Kettman 3 for 4 with three stolen bases and two runs. Cooper Holman was 1 for 4 with an RBI double and a run.

The Comets (5-15, 4-6) got an RBI apiece from Alex Fierro, Chase Isaac and Christian Mounts. Dhane Debelak worked two solid relief innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5 (6 inn.): The visiting Coalers (17-4) scored in double digits for the fourth time in five games and picked up their 11th win in a row. Bobby Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs while Lance Cuddy was 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs. Ethan Olson was 1 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs and Connor Henline walked three times and scored a pair of runs.

Manteno 11, Streator 10: The visiting Panthers (13-4, 7-3 ICE) came from behind to pick up the ICE sweep with their fourth consecutive win. Franklin Jordan was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Jake Stevens was 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs. Gio Arrigo and Tyler Buehler scored two runs apiece while Brendan Jedlicka picked up the win with three hitless relief innings, striking out two hitters and walking none.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: After the Boilermakers (5-14, 0-8 SWSC) tied the game in the top of the sixth, the Warriors took the lead in the bottom half and held on for the win. Aiden Fitzgerald was 4 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs for the Boilermakers while Keaton Allison was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Eric Rainbolt was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Bloom 5, Kankakee 0: The Kays (4-19, 2-10 Southland) were one-hit at home in a conference loss. Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 2 with a walk and Bryce Deany threw 1 ⅓ hitless relief innings.

Hoopeston 7, Cissna Park 6: The host Timberwolves (3-10, 2-6 Vermilion Valley) lost a 6-4 lead over the final two innings. Austin Kaeb was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs while Adyn Hamrick was 2 for 5 with two runs.

Champaign Central 11, Milford 2: Isaac Schaumburg and Hixon Lafond each had an RBI in a loss for the visiting Bearcats (10-8). Schaumburg and Aiden Bell each scored a run.

Girls soccer

Manteno 4, Coal City 1: The Panthers (9-7, 3-2 ICE) picked up their third straight win and fifth in their last six games. Peyton Boros had two goals, both assisted by Emily Horath. Lyndi Fenimore and Jazmine Wilcoxen each had a goal while Madison Belisle had an assist. Avery Kebert made four saves.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (1-13-2, 1-5).

Herscher 3, Lisle 0: Gianni Jaime netted a pair of goals and Danica Woods added another for the Tigers (15-2, 6-0 ICE), who won on the road to extend their winning streak to six. Sophie Venckauskas and London Schneider each had an assist and Addie Wilkins made 16 saves in the shutout.

Peotone 9, Wilmington 0: The Blue Devils (8-4, 4-1 ICE) snapped a two-game skid with a road win over the Wildcats (3-9-1, 0-6). No individual stats were available for either team.

Reed-Custer 5, Streator 2: The host Comets (5-5-1, 3-2 ICE) stayed hot with their third straight win. No individual stats were immediately available.

Lincoln-Way West 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the visiting Boilermakers (8-10-1, 0-3 SWSC).

Boys volleyball

Crete-Monee d. Kankakee 25-18, 26-24: The Kays (9-8, 1-2 Southland) nearly forced a third set but ultimately came up short on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls water polo

Lincoln-Way East 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (5-9. 3-4 SWSC) from their road loss.