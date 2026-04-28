Grant Park’s Palan named Superintendent of Distinction

John Palan, superintendent of Grant Park CUSD 6, stands with Illinois State Board of Education Chairman Steven Isoye and Illinois Association of School Boards Executive Director Brent Clark. Palan was recognized April 23, 2026, with a Superintendent of Distinction Award. (Provided by Illinois Association of School Administrators)

John Palan, superintendent of Grant Park Community Unit School District 6, has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by his peers in the Three Rivers Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Palan was honored at an awards luncheon on April 23 in Springfield, where 21 regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

Steven Isoye, chair of the Illinois State Board of Education, served as the featured speaker.

Palan is set to retire at the end of this school year after 15 years as Grant Park’s superintendent, closing out his 33-year career in education.

Sean McNichols, the principal of Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School since 2019, will replace Palan starting July 1.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award, as there are so many highly effective superintendents in the Three Rivers Region who are deserving,” Palan said in a news release.

“I am so thankful for the students, staff, administrators and board members with whom I have been privileged to work over the years. The GP Family has built an incredible culture at our district, and I will be forever grateful to have been a small part of it.”

John Palan, superintendent of Grant Park CUSD 6, has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by his peers in the Three Rivers Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. (Provided by Illinois Association of School Administrators)

Those nominating Palan noted several successes during his tenure, including:

Leading the district to receive 21 local, state and national awards for academic excellence over the past decade

Establishing a strong district culture and high expectations, known as the GP WAY, representing compassion and impact through “Excellence in Everything We Do”

Building a cohesive GP Family culture reflected in the strong connections among students, staff and the administrative team

Developing a comprehensive technology infrastructure that provides the district’s about 450 students with learning opportunities on par with those available in significantly larger districts

The Three Rivers Region comprises Kendall, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Exceptional leadership creates opportunities for students and strengthens communities,” IASA Executive Director Brent Clark said in the release. “At Grant Park, Dr. Palan’s forward-thinking approach and dedication have transformed the district in meaningful and measurable ways.”

The 12th annual luncheon was sponsored by Stifel, an underwriter of K-12 school bonds.

“The superintendents honored today exemplify the depth of leadership and personal commitment that exceptional superintendents bring to their districts to serve students and staff to be the best they can be,” Anne Noble, managing director of Stifel, said in the release.

IASA is the state’s advocacy and professional development organization for public school superintendents and school administrators.

Serving members in about 97% of Illinois school districts, IASA’s mission is to support school leaders in the pursuit of educational excellence through continued school improvement, according to the release.