Riverside Healthcare rewards athletic success with $12K to 18 high schools

Riverside Healthcare donated more than $12,000 to 18 high schools across four counties this fall, rewarding athletic achievements with cash bonuses tied to football touchdowns, volleyball wins and soccer goals.

The donations are part of Riverside Healthcare’s Scores for Schools program, presented by Riverside Orthopedic Specialists. Schools earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home varsity girls volleyball match won and $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal for schools without a football program.

The program ties community support directly to student-athlete performance – a way for Riverside to invest in local schools while celebrating their accomplishments on the field and court.

“This program shows Riverside believes in our students and our community,” said Dr. Snigdha Kalidindi, a Sports Medicine specialist at Riverside Orthopedic Specialists. “The money helps schools invest in equipment, travel and opportunities their athletes wouldn’t otherwise have.”

The 18 participating schools earned between $140 and $1,330 based on their athletic performance this season. Wilmington High School led the group with $1,330, followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School at $1,280 and Coal City High School at $1,155.

“As a community hospital, supporting our schools and future leaders is central to who we are,” said Benjamin McLain, Riverside’s Vice President of Operations. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to recognize these remarkable student-athletes.”

Schools receiving donations:

• Beecher High School – $830

• Bishop McNamara High School – $1,100

• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School – $1,280

• Clifton Central High School – $905

• Coal City High School – $1,155

• Grace Christian Academy – $140

• Grant Park High School – $490

• Herscher High School – $405

• Iroquois West High School – $335

• Kankakee High School – $490

• Kankakee Trinity Academy – $160

• Manteno High School – $925

• Momence High School – $460

• Peotone High School – $425

• Reed Custer High School – $645

• St. Anne High School – $865

• Watseka High School – $540

• Wilmington High School – $1,330