5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: ‘Big Fish’ musical, Japanese Floral Art Show in Kankakee this weekend

- “Big Fish” (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association presents “Big Fish” April 24-26 at the Lincoln Cultural Center. “Big Fish” is a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. Visit kvta.org/bigfish for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Toy Swap (Bourbonnais): Bring gently used toys, sports equipment, puzzles, building kits to the Bourbonnais Public Library for this toy swap. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 25. Visit bourbonnaislibrary.org/all-events for more information or to register.
- Ikebana Society Floral Art Show (Kankakee): Explore Japanese art at the B. Harley Bradley House at this free art show from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Visit wright1900.org/event/ikebana-society-floral-art-show for more information.
- 100 Years of Eternity (Bourbonnais): The Strickler Planetarium presents the show “100 Years to Eternity” at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit strickler.olivet.edu/schedule for more information.
- Ms. Senior America Pageant (Kankakee): Kankakee High School will host the Ms. Senior America Pageant t 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The pageant awards one winner who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans. Tickets are $40. Visit centralillinoisstatepageant.com/home for more information.
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