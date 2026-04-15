5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Wright in Kankakee Tulip Gala, April Grooves Day

- Tulip Gala (Kankakee): Wright in Kankakee’s annual fundraiser, the Tulip Gala, is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The event supports the historic B. Harley Wright House. The evening includes a social hour, dinner, silent auction, raffle and a special presentation of “The Perilous & Amazing Journey of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Imperial Hotel-Tokyo.” Tickets are $75 per person. Visit wright1900.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- April Grooves Day (Kankakee): CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts) will hold the annual fundraiser, April Grooves Day, from 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at The Majestic. This all ages event will have a variety of live music performances, food and more. All proceeds benefit CIRKA. Visit cirkakankakee.org for more information.
- Me & My Bes-Tea Party (Kankakee): This American Girl-inspired tea party will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Kishwaukee Valley Park District Rec Center. This party will feature tea and treats, fashion fun, crafts and sweet surprises. Visit kvpd.com/events/me-my-bes-tea-party for more information.
- “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Bradley): Bradley-Bourbonnais High School presents “Jesus Christ Superstar” April 16-19. Tickets are $10 for adults. This musical tells the powerful story of the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas, blending unforgettable music with emotional storytelling. Visit gofan.co/app/school/IL15426 to purchase tickets.
- “Big Fish” (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association presents “Big Fish” April 24-26 at the Lincoln Cultural Center. “Big Fish” is a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. Visit kvta.org/bigfish for more information or to purchase tickets.
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