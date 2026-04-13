Our Aging Services is hosting a free family resource fair to help parents navigate disability support

Resources for Developmental Disabilities & Seniors (Photo Provided By Our Aging Services)

Our Aging Services is hosting a free Family Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Kankakee Community College to help families caring for children with disabilities access support and navigate available resources.

The event brings together local school districts, disability-focused vendors, and community partners in one location, removing barriers of time, travel, and cost that families often face when seeking help.

Two presentations will guide families through critical planning:

• “Medicaid Waivers & Money Back in Your Pocket” — Megan Turner, co-founder of Our Aging Services, will explain how to access supports and maximize available benefits.

Resources for Developmental Disabilities & Seniors (Photo Provided By Our Aging Services)

• “Special Needs Trusts 101” — Attorney Deanna Carlson Webb will introduce long-term financial planning for children with disabilities.

Families will also have access to disability-focused vendors and community partners available to answer questions and share resources.

“Families caring for a child with a disability are juggling more than most people ever see,” founder of Our Aging Services, Leslee Schafer, said in a news release. “They deserve support that is compassionate, accessible, and convenient. This event is our way of saying: you don’t have to navigate this alone.”

The event is free and open to all Kankakee County families. For more information, contact Our Aging Services at 888-742-2850 or visit ouragingservices.org.