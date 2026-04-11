Aroma Fire department turns 75th annual fundraiser into community event

The Aroma Fire Protection District’s 75th annual Firefighters Dance was planned for May 23 long before the March 10 tornado caused significant damage to the area.

The dance has long served as a fundraiser, asking the community for donations to the Aroma Firefighters Association to purchase needed equipment for the department.

“With the tragic tornado event, we felt we couldn’t ask the residents for donations during this time of recovery. So we are making this a community event,” Fire Chief Luke Shepherd said. “This will be a free event for the residents of Aroma Fire Protection District and the surrounding communities as a whole.”

Shepherd said he hopes the event serves as a chance for residents and the community to enjoy an evening together.

The 75th annual Firefighters Dance is set for May 23, 2026, at the Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Rd. in Aroma Park.

The event will feature a car show from 4-6 p.m. sponsored by Fun Hub and The Compass Band will play 70s and 80s music from 7 p.m. until about 10 p.m. There will be a cash bar, various raffles throughout the night, and food trucks will be on site.

To raise money, the department is seeking sponsorships from area businesses and organizations to offset the cost of the event. Sponsorships will be recognized with signage at the event.

Sponsorship levels include: Diamond $1,500, Platinum $1,000, Gold $750, Silver $500 and Bronze $250.

Other donation amounts are welcome.

Checks can be made out and mailed to: Aroma Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 146, Aroma Park, IL 60910.

For more information, the Aroma fire department can be reached at 815-939-3320.

For details on the car show, contact Fun Hub at funhubbar@gmail.com or 815-614-3922.