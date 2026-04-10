Kankakee area natives embarking on new seasons in pro baseball, soccer

The start of the Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer seasons in recent weeks have also allowed for the continuation of the professional careers for a handful of Kankakee area natives.

A trio of Bradley-Bourbonnais graduates have been back in action, including one in the MLB. Colin Holderman, a 2014 Boilermaker graduate, just started his first season as a Cleveland Guardian. The fifth-year veteran came over from the Pittsburgh Pirates to help bolster the bullpen for an American League Central contender in Cleveland. The right-hander has made a pair of appearances so far, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Brent Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, is in his second season as a part of the New York Yankees bullpen. The southpaw has been phenomenal early on, accumulating seven shutout innings over eight appearances for the Bronx Bombers, fanning 11 while allowing six hits and four walks.

Brewers Yankees Baseball New York Yankees pitcher Brent Headrick throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, in New York last season. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

Another pair of local arms are on minor league rosters to open 2026. Former Kankakee Community College standout Dylan Dodd is in his sixth season in the Atlanta Braves organization, starting the year at Class Triple-A Gwinett. The lefty was sharp in his time with the Braves in 2025, when he went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 28 relief appearances that totaled 35 innings.

Tyler Stuart, a 2018 Herscher graduate, is with the Washington Nationals, but Tommy John surgery last August will keep the right-handed reliever out of action for most, if not all, of 2026. Prior to his injury, Stuart made 10 appearances (nine starts) for Class Triple-A Harrisburg last season and was 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA.

Anthony Markanich Minnesota United FC defender Anthony Markanich runs on the field during an MLS soccer match against the FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim) (Bailey Hillesheim/AP)

The Markanich twins, Anthony and Nick, both 2018 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduates before moving on to Northern Illinois University, are both playing pivotal roles in the MLS. Anthony is a defender for Minnesota United FC, where he has a goal, two clearances and has won 15 aerial duals through six matches. Last year, he led all MLS defenders with nine goals.

Nick is also back in the MLS for the first time since 2022 as a member of the Houston Dynamo. He spent two seasons as perhaps the most lethal scoring threat in the USL for the Charleston Battery, including setting a new single-season USL record with 28 goals in 2024.

He spent the last two seasons abroad with CD Castellon of the Spanish Segunda Division before coming to the Dynamo on a one-year loan. He’s appeared in three matches in 2026 and has yet to score.