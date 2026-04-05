United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties seek volunteers for 29 Earth Day projects

Volunteers clean up a community garden area in Kankakee's sixth ward during the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Day of Action across the county on April 22, 2025.

The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties is inviting community members to get out and serve with one of 29 local service projects on Earth Day, April 22.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and can give back to their community by beautifying parks, cleaning up streets and helping nonprofits. There also are opportunities to help restore community spaces that were damaged by the March 10 tornado.

More than 180 volunteers joined in 2025 across 15 project sites. The number of project sites this year has almost doubled, with more than 200 volunteers needed to accomplish the full vision for the day.

For a full list of projects and to sign up, visit myunitedway.org/dayofaction.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Mariah Vail, the United Way’s Executive Director, at mariah@myunitedway.org.