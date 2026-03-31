Matthew Schore appointed to the Kankakee Community College board of trustees

Matthew Schore has been appointed to the Kankakee Community College board of trustees, filling the term of Michael Proctor, who died unexpectedly last month. The appointment was made at the board’s March meeting.

Schore is vice president of sales and marketing at A.N. Webber Logistics in Kankakee, a family-owned transportation and logistics company. He oversees sales strategy and operations for the logistics segment, which provides third-party logistics and freight management solutions, managing thousands of shipments annually across North America.

A Bourbonnais resident who previously lived in Chicago for 10 years, Schore is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and earned an associate degree from KCC before transferring to Northern Illinois University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business.

“Matt brings a deep understanding of our community, as well as a passion for education and workforce development,” said Bill Orr, chairman of the KCC board of trustees, in a news release. “His leadership experience and commitment to service will be tremendous assets to the college and our students.”

Matthew Schore, new board of trustees member at KCC (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd noted Schore’s connection to the college. “It’s exciting when a KCC alumnus not only achieves success in their career but also volunteers and gives back to the college that supported them,” Boyd said. “Matt understands firsthand the impact KCC can have on students’ lives.”

As a board member, Schore will help guide the college’s strategic direction and ensure KCC continues to meet the evolving needs of students, employers and the broader community.

Beyond his KCC role, Schore is chairman of the board for the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Riverside Foundation Board, and the KCC Foundation board of directors. He has supported initiatives, including the Ray Ollie Memorial Project, and mentored students through the Kankakee County CEO program.

Schore will serve as trustee until the next election in April 2027. He and his wife, Sarah, have two children.