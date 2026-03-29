Kankakee Community College seeks adjunct instructors, hosts virtual information session on April 29

Kankakee Community College is seeking adjunct instructors and will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. for individuals interested in teaching opportunities.

During the session, participants will speak with deans from KCC’s academic divisions about current openings and departmental needs. Attendees will also learn what is involved in teaching as an adjunct instructor, how to apply for a position, and tips for a successful application.

Anthony Crite - KCC Air-Conditioning Adjunct Professor. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

“Being an adjunct instructor offers a unique opportunity to share your expertise while making a direct impact on students’ lives,” KCC’s vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Quincy Rose-Sewell, said in a news release. “It’s a meaningful and rewarding way to stay connected to your profession while helping learners grow and achieve their goals.”

Qualifications and Compensation

To teach transfer-level courses, a master’s degree in the discipline is preferred. A master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in the discipline is also acceptable. For career and technical education courses, a bachelor’s degree or relevant work experience in the field is typically required.

Adjunct instructors at KCC are paid $872 per credit hour. Instructional support and resources are available to all instructors.

How to Register

The Zoom meeting is open to the public. To register and receive the meeting link, visit https://kcc-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/J6Sw-2GQlio2PHZKQt7fw