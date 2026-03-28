2025-26 Daily Journal All-Area boys basketball team

First team

Myair Thompson (Submitted by Chris Pickett)

Myair Thompson, Kankakee, sr., G: A three-year starter, Thompson’s Kays career ended with a bang. The Southwest Michigan College signee was a third-team Class 3A IBCA All-State pick after he averaged 11 points and four assists for a Kankakee team that won a school-record 29 games and a third straight regional championship.

Lincoln Williams (Submitted by Chris Pi)

Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, sr., G: After splitting the Daily Journal Player of the Year honor last year, Williams has it all to himself after capping off arguably the best career in Kankakee history. The consensus four-star recruit earned his second straight IBCA Class 3A All-State first team selection and Southland Athletic Conference Player of the Year award after he averaged 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. The four-year starter graduates as the Kankakee record holder for scoring in a game (44 points), season (703) and career (1,853).

Karter Krutsinger (Submitted by Da)

Karter Krutsinger, Bishop McNamara, sr., G/F: After quarterbacking the McNamara football team to a 10-win campaign, the two-sport Knox College commit ended his Fightin’ Irish athletic career with a basketball season to remember. The three-year starter earned IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention and All-Chicagoland Christian Conference honors after averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game for a Fightin’ Irish squad that won a sectional title and school-record 29 games.

Coen Demack (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara, sr., F: Demack’s an All-Area first-teamer in his second sport of the year after doing the same in football. On the hardwood, he led the Fightin’ Irish in scoring at 12.5 points per game on 56% shooting, but did much more than tally buckets. The IBCA All-State third-teamer and All-Chicagoland Christian pick also averaged 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals per game opposite Krutsinger on the wing.

EJ Hazelett (Submitted by Chris Pickett)

EJ Hazelett, Kankakee, sr., F/C: Hazelett returned to the city he spent his jr. high years in and didn’t miss a beat with his former teammates. The Indiana State signee joined Williams on the IBCA Class 3A All-State first team and manned the middle for the Kays, where the athletic lefty averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Second team

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee, sr., G

Dierks Neukomm, Cissna Park, sr., G

Kenaz Jackson, Kankakee, sr., G

Richard Darr, Bishop McNamara, sr., F

Callaghan O’Connor, Bishop McNamara, sr., C

Third team

Dajuan Brown, Bradley-Bourbonnais, fr., G

Grant Pomaranski, St. Anne, sr., G

Austin Buckley, Herscher, sr., G

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington, sr., F

Leondre Kemp, Gardner-South Wilmington, jr., F

Special mention

Teddy Fogel, Bishop McNamara; Kobe Lawrence, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Seth Walder, Cissna Park; Blake Chandler, Clifton Central; Braden Campbell, Manteno; Erick Castillo, Momence; Alex Chenoweth, Peotone; Ethan McNeil, Peotone; Matthew Kuban, Reed-Custer; Matthew Langellier, St. Anne; Payton Schaumburg, Watseka; Brysen Meents, Wilmington; Declan Moran, Wilmington

Honorable mention

Wences Baumgartner, Beecher; Dominic DeFrank, Beecher; Trey Lawrence, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Derek Meier, Clifton Central; Mayson Mitchell, Clifton Central; Jake Thompson, Clifton Central; Gavin Berger, Coal City; Dane Noffsinger, Coal City; Collin Carlson, Donovan; Preston Harrington-Dewitt, Donovan; Cooper Biros, Gardner-South Wilmington; Stanley Buchanan, Gardner-South Wilmington; Rigo Venegas, Grant Park; Alek Draper, Herscher; Gavin Hull, Herscher; Tanner Jones, Herscher; D’Angelo Hundley, Momence; Jack VanHoveln, Milford; Chase Isaac, Reed-Custer; Brandon Schoth, St. Anne