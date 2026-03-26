Momence man charged with possessing, disseminating child sexual abuse material

A Momence man was arrested by Illinois State Police Wednesday after a months-long investigation into alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

ISP special agents took 34-year-old Timothy M. Kleinert into custody after they executed a search warrant at Kleinert’s residence in the 100 block of Maple Street in Momence.

State police said in a release the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the following charges against Kleinert: unlawful possession of child sexual abuse material (Class 2 felony), dissemination of child sexual abuse material depicting victims under 13 (Class X felony) and dissemination of child sexual abuse material - video depiction (Class X felony). ​

In October 2025, ISP special agents received an online tip and began an extensive investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse materials by Kleinert in Kankakee County.