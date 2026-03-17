Bradley police arrest man after he attempted to hit two people with vehicle

Bradley police arrested Steven D. Evans, of Kankakee, after he allegedly drove his vehicle at two people Friday in the 1200 block of North Bradley Boulevard.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Bradley police said in a report, according to a caller and witnesses, 49-year-old Evans was asking patrons for money and threatening them when they declined to give it, the report said.

Evans was advised to leave by business employees, and when doing so, Evans drove the vehicle at them. The two employees were able to get out of the way so as to not get struck.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, the report said.

Evans ran from officers briefly before he was taken into custody, the report said.

Bourbonnais Police K9 assisted Bradley officers and located items of drug evidence that Evans disposed of when running, the report said.

According to Kankakee County Circuit Clerk court records, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office charged Evans with possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony); two counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle (Class 4 felony); driving under the influence of drugs (Class A misdemeanor) and reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor).