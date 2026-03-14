2026 Daily Journal Girls Wrestler of the Year: Payton Temple

Payton Temple, of Iroquois West wrestles chicago Kelly’s Sara Martiniz-Lopez in the 190-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington in February 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

On Feb. 28, Payton Temple won the first state title in the history of the Clifton Central/Iroquois West girls wrestling program.

Just one day later, she was celebrating an entirely different accomplishment.

Temple was mat-side for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation regionals on March 1 as a coach for the Doom Wrestling Club, which is run by her dad, Jacob. The novice girls team finished first, and the bantam team placed third. In all, 17 wrestlers advanced to sectionals.

These young wrestlers, who started the day celebrating Temple’s state title, ended up making the weekend even more memorable for their coach, who has been named the Daily Journal Girls Wrestler of the Year for the second straight season.

“I love coaching,” Temple said. “It’s awesome. They were all so congratulatory, and then the next day at regionals, and getting 17 on, it felt like a good day all around for Clifton Central.”

Temple’s mom Becky is the girls wrestling coach for Clifton Central/Iroquois West, in addition to working with Doom.

Becky said seeing Payton take to coaching the way she has is wonderful.

“It’s crazy to see how far she’s come in the last couple years,” Becky said. “Her passion for the sport has only grown stronger every year, every season. She has a love for the sport that no one else does. It just seems like this is what she wants to do forever.”

That love for wrestling has now resulted in three state medals for Payton.

She finished sixth in her freshman year, which was just the third year of girls wrestling as an IHSA state series. She then finished second as a sophomore.

That season-ending loss stung for Payton, apparently so much that she decided to simply not lose at all as a junior.

She went 40-0 for the season to secure that state title, and now, after a little time to let that sink in, Payton said it’s much more satisfying than the feeling she had last year.

“It’s so amazing to be able to leave with that sense of accomplishment, and that I did it,” she said. “All the hard work paid off, and I didn’t lose again.”

Payton Temple, of Iroquois West is declared the winner after beating Chicago Kelly’s Sara Martiniz-Lopez in the 190-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington in February 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

The two weeks since state have been a bit of a whirlwind, even with Payton’s coaching duties notwithstanding.

Becky has been along for most of the ride since the season ended.

“It’s been crazy,” Becky said. “We’ve been doing interviews, and [March 10] she was recognized by the Iroquois County Board for her work at state. It seems like we get done with one thing and someone else wants to talk with us.”

All the attention and accolades she has been receiving certainly mean a lot to Payton.

Of course, she’s received praise for her wrestling in the past, but feels like her life as a state champion has made her notice that interest in girls wrestling has continued to grow since she started.

“It’s great that we’re finally being noticed,” she said. “A couple of years ago, no one really cared. But now, it’s getting bigger. More people just know now.”

Comets’ girls wrestling has been growing during Payton’s career, from two wrestlers her freshman year to 15 this season.

While she will be going for a fourth-straight state medal and second consecutive title in 2027, Payton said she’s expecting to have a little more company.

“We had six more girls on the team this year than last year,” Payton said. “More are just coming up. I’m pretty confident we’ll have a couple more at state next year.”

Being part of a wrestling community is something Payton already knows she wants for the rest of her life.

She is aiming to continue her wrestling career in college, and after that wants to coach girls wrestling at the high school level.

While girls wrestling is working its way to the forefront of the sports scene, wrestling has always been a focus for the Temples. Both in the household, with her parents and brothers Kanin and Gunner, and beyond into the surrounding youth and amateur wrestling culture, Payton said being a part of such a tight-knit wrestling community makes everything a little better.

“I’m just so thankful for everything my family does for me, and for the community around me with everyone helping each other,” she said. “We just have a great little wrestling family around here.”