Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office locates dead individual inside damaged home in Aroma Park

An aerial view of the storm damage along Elmwood Drive on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Aroma Park.

An aerial view of the storm damage along Elmwood Drive on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Aroma Park. (Scott Anderson)

By Jeff Bonty

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the body of an individual was found inside a structure damaged during Tuesday’s tornado in Aroma Park.

At approximately 4:24 p.m., deputies were notified of a possible deceased individual in the structure, a release said.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner pronounced the individual dead at the scene, the release said.

They are not releasing any other details at this time, officials said.

An elderly couple in Lake Village, Indiana, were killed in the storm. They were found in their storm-damaged home.

