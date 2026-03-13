Kankakee County history bus tour slated for April 25

Reflections of Kankakee County history bus tour is scheduled for April 25, 2026. (Provided By Visit Kankakee County)

This journey through Kankakee County is perfect for history lovers, curious explorers, and anyone who enjoys discovering the stories behind our communities.

The public is invited to hop aboard the Reflections of Kankakee County: History Bus Tour, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and include transportation, guided tours, and refreshments.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

For registration details and additional information, please visit btpd.org/bustrips.

The History Bus Tour is a joint effort between Visit Kankakee County, the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the Kankakee County Museum and Historical Society, and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. This will be the third tour the group hosted together, Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Angelina Gear said.

“The first took place in October 2025, followed by a second in December 2025. Our next tour is scheduled for April 25, and we’re also planning a summer tour in July,” Gear said.

Participants will meet at Perry Farm, where they’ll board the bus for a guided journey through local history, according to a news release from Visit Kankakee County.

The half-day guided tour will depart at 9 a.m. and will take participants on a curated journey through Bradley and Manteno, highlighting museums, murals and meaningful local landmarks, according to the release.

The first stop will be the Bradley Historical Society Museum on West Broadway Street, where guests will explore artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Bradley’s rich past, according to the release.

From there, the group will travel to the one-of-a-kind Vintage Purse Museum, a delightful collection showcasing decades of fashion and cultural history through handbags and accessories, according to the release.

Along the way, tour organizers hope to include additional mural and barn quilt stops to highlight the area’s growing public art scene.

The journey then heads to the Manteno Historical Society to learn about the village’s history and its role in shaping the region, according to the release.

Following the museum visit, participants will enjoy lunch and a tour at the Manteno American Legion Post 755.

Before returning to Perry Farm about 2 p.m., the tour will make a brief stop at a historic Catholic church in Manteno, where staff will share a short overview of its history and architectural significance.

“This tour is about more than just visiting buildings,” organizers said. “It’s about connecting with the stories, people, and creative spirit that make our communities unique.”